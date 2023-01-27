RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town. Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.

