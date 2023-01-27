Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
WAND TV
One individual sent to hospital after shots fired in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Police responded to the area of Seminary St. and Porter St. for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound, Saturday evening. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim told police he and a friend...
Danville man recovering after weekend shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend. Danville Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening in the area of Seminary and Porter Streets. Officers were dispatched to that location at 7 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim; they found the […]
WAND TV
Decatur FD responds to house fire on Stuart Ave.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stuart Ave. on Friday afternoon. DFD responded around 1:48 p.m. to a scene of heavy fire from an attached single car garage and carport. Fire extended into the attic of the vacant home. The firefighters...
WAND TV
Couple renovates, remodels old bowling alley in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town. Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
Urbana Police looking for wig thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
City of Champaign to close Melinda Ave. temporarily for tree removal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Ave. will be closed temporarily early this week due to tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Rd. and Honeysuckle Ln., is scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The city said Bloomington Rd. traffic […]
Former first responders, airport employees gather to remember Air Force One “stuck in the mud”
TOLONO, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people in Central Illinois are remembering the day Air Force One was “stuck in the mud” at Willard Airport in Savoy. It happened 25 years ago. President Bill Clinton was coming to the Champaign area to speak at U of I. On Saturday, former first responders and airport staff members […]
WAND TV
Rewards now up to $6,500 for answers leading to the death of dog found in crate
MACON COUNTY, ILL. (WAND) - The reward total has reached over $6,000 as more organizations have offered funds to help lead to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning a dog in a ditch near Forsyth. In late January, a local resident found a dead, abandoned dog south of...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve U of I bar assault
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an assault that happened inside a University of Illinois bar last fall. Officials said the assault happened at Kam’s, 102 East Green Street in Champaign, the morning of Sept. 4, 2022. At approximately 1:15 a.m., […]
Sheriff: Man killed in crash near Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 54-year-old man is dead following a crash near Monticello on Friday. The crash happened on County Road 1700 N near Interstate 72 just before 7 a.m. Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said the crash involved one vehicle that was driving on the road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest Kinmundy woman for motor vehicle burglary and theft
A 21-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for motor vehicle burglary, theft, and criminal trespass. Katilyn Hollinshead of East 5th was taken into custody at her mother’s home in Kinmundy where the stolen vehicle was also allegedly recovered. Police report Hollinshead had allegedly first entered a...
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
Coroner identifies man killed in crash near Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner released on Thursday the name of a man from Macon who was killed in a crash outside that town the previous day. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as 32-year-old Joseph D. Baietto. Baietto was the driver of an SUV that crashed around 8:15 a.m. on Andrews […]
Effingham Radio
Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary
The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
animalpetitions.org
Emaciated Deceased Dog Dumped in Ditch Deserves Justice
Goal: Find person responsible for deceased emaciated dog who was dumped in ditch. The images of a severely emaciated deceased dog caged in its crate and dumped in a ditch are shocking. Authorities were called out to Sawyer Road in Decatur, Illinois when they received reports of this horrific crime scene.
Urbana Police looking to identify wallet thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in solving a recent theft. Officials said someone stole a wallet from a restaurant in Urbana and then used a debit card from that wallet that same day. The thief bought a large number of prepaid phones and gift cards from another business. […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department says they are not calling people offering to take care of warrants
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department number and an officer’s name is being used in a scam. The sheriff’s department reports their phone number shows up on the phone ID and the name of an actual officer is being used to tell the person called they have an outstanding federal warrant. The person called is then asked to buy gift cards to avoid being arrested on the warrant.
Comments / 1