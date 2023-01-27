ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Chase Village, MD

WUSA9

Safe Passage worker shot, 3 DC schools locked down

WASHINGTON — A Safe Passage worker is in critical condition after a shooting that locked down three schools on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting happened near Coolidge High School and Ida B. Wells Middle School in the 500 block of Somerset Place, Northwest – causing both schools to be locked down. Nearby Whittier Elementary School was also locked down.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested

CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
CULPEPER, VA
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police arrest 3 people for Northwest DC robbery

WASHINGTON — Three people have been arrested for a robbery that happened in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Van Ness Street Northwest and Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Three people were taken into custody near the Van Ness Metro station around 11...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

VIENNA, Va. — A driver was carjacked at gunpoint by two people who rear-ended him inside a Dodge Challenger Saturday night in Vienna, Virginia. The Town of Vienna Police Department said in a press release the victim walked into the station and told officers that they had been carjacked around 10:30 p.m.
VIENNA, VA
WUSA9

One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WUSA9

Weeks later, DC's school bus delays persist

WASHINGTON — For weeks, dozens of buses used to serve D.C. school students with disabilities have been routinely delayed picking up and dropping off children. Data shows the problem doesn’t seem to be getting any better either. The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) organizes busing...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Man stabbed to death by teen trying to stop him from assaulting his mother

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say a teenager has been released after the deadly stabbing of his mother's boyfriend in Fairfax County, Virginia. Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police officers were called to an apartment on Janna Lee Avenue by a teenager who reportedly said he stabbed his mother's boyfriend. He told officers the stabbing happened while his mother's boyfriend was trying to assault her.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Teen boy shot in Southeast DC, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Sunday night. Officers responded shortly after 10:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast, D.C. Officials said this incident happened inside an apartment. The teen boy was sent to a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman's death sparks homicide investigation in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A woman was found unconscious in Northeast D.C. Monday morning, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) searching for answers surrounding her death. Just after 8:20 a.m., officers with the police department responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens, after a report of an unconscious adult. Upon arrival, they found the woman, but unfortunately she was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police

Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
