Safe Passage worker shot, 3 DC schools locked down
WASHINGTON — A Safe Passage worker is in critical condition after a shooting that locked down three schools on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting happened near Coolidge High School and Ida B. Wells Middle School in the 500 block of Somerset Place, Northwest – causing both schools to be locked down. Nearby Whittier Elementary School was also locked down.
Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested
CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
fox5dc.com
2 children, 2 adults struck by vehicle in Montgomery County: officials
ADELPHI, Md. - Authorities say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Montgomery County. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in the Adelphi area. The crash is near Buck Lodge Middle School. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson...
4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
4 people struck by car in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including two children, were struck by a car in Prince George's County early Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Emergency personnel with Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the area of Buck Lodge...
Skinny Man, Large Woman Steal Pizzas From Maryland Delivery Driver
A pair of hungry thieves stole pizzas from a delivery driver in Baltimore, authorities say. The driver was working delivering food for Ultimate Pizza at an address on 6th Street in Baltimore when two suspects approached him around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police. The...
Police arrest 3 people for Northwest DC robbery
WASHINGTON — Three people have been arrested for a robbery that happened in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Van Ness Street Northwest and Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Three people were taken into custody near the Van Ness Metro station around 11...
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
VIENNA, Va. — A driver was carjacked at gunpoint by two people who rear-ended him inside a Dodge Challenger Saturday night in Vienna, Virginia. The Town of Vienna Police Department said in a press release the victim walked into the station and told officers that they had been carjacked around 10:30 p.m.
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Offic…
Weeks later, DC's school bus delays persist
WASHINGTON — For weeks, dozens of buses used to serve D.C. school students with disabilities have been routinely delayed picking up and dropping off children. Data shows the problem doesn’t seem to be getting any better either. The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) organizes busing...
Police: Man stabbed to death by teen trying to stop him from assaulting his mother
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say a teenager has been released after the deadly stabbing of his mother's boyfriend in Fairfax County, Virginia. Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police officers were called to an apartment on Janna Lee Avenue by a teenager who reportedly said he stabbed his mother's boyfriend. He told officers the stabbing happened while his mother's boyfriend was trying to assault her.
Teen boy shot in Southeast DC, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Sunday night. Officers responded shortly after 10:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast, D.C. Officials said this incident happened inside an apartment. The teen boy was sent to a...
Woman's death sparks homicide investigation in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A woman was found unconscious in Northeast D.C. Monday morning, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) searching for answers surrounding her death. Just after 8:20 a.m., officers with the police department responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens, after a report of an unconscious adult. Upon arrival, they found the woman, but unfortunately she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Delivery drivers hide from armed man inside cargo truck, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police say two delivery men hid in the cargo portion of their truck after spotting an armed man, who was later arrested in connection to a shooting in Prince George's County. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), the...
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police
Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
WUSA9
