This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
Beloved New Jersey bakery closes after 43 years in business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
Former mayor sets sights on building massive charter school campus in Jersey City
Bret Schundler is thinking big. Really big. The former mayor of Jersey City and co-founder of BelovED Community Charter School and Empowerment Academy, has plans to build a massive six-acre campus that would house more than 2,000 students in four charter schools, including two state-of-the-art high schools.
$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Bergen County
A second-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Bergen County.The ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing was sold at CK Foodmart, 41 Locust Ave., in Wallington.The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing were: 02, 18, 23, 27, and 47. The Red Power Ball nu…
FDNY responds to deck fire at home in Staten Island’s Annadale section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY is responding to a home fire in Annadale on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported in the rear of a home on Notus Avenue near Annadale Road, according to the FDNY Twitter feed.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
VA Clinic Likely To Be Named After Toms River Hero
TOMS RIVER – How does the Leonard G. “Bud” Lomell Outpatient Clinic sound? Local officials feel that it’s a pretty good bet that the new facility being built will be named after the World War II hero from Toms River. The official address is 1051 Hooper...
Bergen County Chef Gets Sweet Surprise While Filming Gordon Ramsay Cooking Show
Bergen County's Michelle Calcagni and her husband Anthony had been trying to get pregnant for about a year without luck. After months of high hopes and letdowns for the Washington Township couple, they decided to stop trying, and just relax. But when 31-year-old Calcagni was abroad last September and one...
Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nurse in Bloomfield sees community support following cancer diagnosis
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Job Haines Home in Bloomfield is looking to support one of its own: nurse Marti Carlos, who is struggling to overcome cancer. His coworkers at Job Haines Home have set up a GoFundMe in his name at tinyurl.com/bddw8mcx. Carlos works as a nurse at Job Haines...
In memoriam: Her goal was simple...help those who needed it most | Staten Island Woman of Achievement Rev. Maggie Howard
It was easy to miss the little white church on Tompkins Avenue. The unassuming wood-frame building erected nearly a century ago seemed dwarfed by a nursing facility, two public schools and the hustle and bustle of a neighborhood in transition. Until the Rev. Maggie Marie Howard stepped up to the...
morristowngreen.com
A 3rd grader whose voice could fill the Grand Canyon: Zaira Soriano, competing in Morristown Onstage, March 1
What do you do with a bored 6-year-old who’s stuck home during a pandemic? If you’re Agnes Soriano you ask her what she wants to do. And if you’re Zaira Eloise Soriano the answer is, “I want to take singing lessons.”. Two years later, Zaira, at...
Family of brothers who drowned in Bayonne school pool preparing to sue
The still-grieving family of two teenagers who drowned in a Bayonne school pool last year are close to filing a lawsuit against the city, school district and lifeguards who were present over what their attorneys describe as a systemic failure to operate the pool safely. Attorneys Daryl Zaslow and Barry...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Dates For Ocean County’s Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Announced For 2023
The Ocean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection program is scheduled to kick off its collection dates for 2023 on March 26 in Lakewood. Sponsored by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program is available to Ocean County residents through the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management.
Former Staten Islander Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino from ‘Jersey Shore’ welcomes baby girl
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a new situation to deal with, as he and wife, Lauren Sorrentino, welcomed a baby girl this past Tuesday, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com, recently reported. The couple, who live in Holmdel,...
South Orange and Maplewood Police Chiefs Advise of Increased Security for Jewish Houses of Worship
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ – As many are aware, about 3am this morning, there was an act of Antisemitism in Bloomfield. An unknown male, wearing a facemask went up to the front door of Temple Ner Tamid and lit a glass bottle that was filled with a flammable liquid and something coming out of the top. The person lit the wick and threw the bottle at the front door. Fortunately, no damage was done as the bottle described as a Molotov cocktail did not ignite. He then took off down the driveway. Here in SOMA the Police Departments of both...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
tapinto.net
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington and Dawn Cuccolo Director of Student Personnel Services. Dear School Community, This morning, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our instructional aides, Patricia Schaffer. Ms. Patty, as her students lovingly referred to her, was a classroom aide in one of our special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. Ms. Patty began working in our school in the fall of 2022. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Ms. Patty’s family, friends, and colleagues. We have informed our staff and have planned for assistance. We have made counselors available...
