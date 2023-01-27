Read full article on original website
Beware – Candy scam targets NJ college Students
💲💲 Scam targets college students in New Jersey - promising easy money. 🔴 FTC warns about sharp rise in these types of crimes. What a great deal. Especially for New Jersey college kids who may be struggling to make ends meet. Cadbury Chocolate will pay you $600...
High retirement and turnover rates: NJ’s nursing future looks dire
👩⚕️ The turnover rate for LPNs in New Jersey was an alarming 50% in 2021. 👩⚕️ More than 6% of RNs in the state plan to leave the profession in the next two years. 👩⚕️ More students need to enroll in nursing...
tapinto.net
JCP&L Encourages Customers to Arrange Payment Plans and Apply for Bill Assistance Programs
Residential customers of Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. "Many of our customers continue to face...
New Jersey's Housing Voucher Program Offers Chance for 20,000 Households to Secure Affordable Housing
A total of 20k households will be selected in the random lottery, enabling those households to be added to the Section 8 housing voucher for low-income housing. Apply by Feb. 3.
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
Opinion: Compared to the rest of nation, NJ has fewer guns but more gun crimes
Anytime shootings and gun crimes go up, we hear calls for gun control. But is that really the answer?. A recent special report by 247wallst.com showed states where gun-related crimes are surging. New Jersey is one of them. The study followed gun tracing by the ATF. Guns that are traced...
lnnnews.com
Bill Clarifying E-ZPass Pricing Discounts Passes Assembly
The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would bring much-needed clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for signing. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney, directs the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for NJ E-ZPass users. The existing website lists available plans and honored discounts offered by agencies controlling interstates & bridges connecting NJ to Delaware and NY.
Check out what New Jersey looks like according to Artificial Intelligence
If you could sum up New Jersey in one image, what would it be?. Chris Christie enjoying the beaches he closed on Fourth of July weekend? Someone waiting impatiently at a gas pump? How about a pizza covered in pork roll next to a jukebox playing Bruce Springsteen?. All fine...
How long will gas prices keep rising in NJ?
🚗 Gas prices stabilized in New Jersey over the weekend. ⬆ Many predict high demand will keep prices high, for now. 💲 China is a main reason we keep seeing prices rise. After rising daily for weeks, gas prices took a pause over the weekend in New Jersey.
NJ city ranked best in the country for first-time homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
Here’s how to get $180K in student loans paid off under new N.J. program for mental health jobs
Behavioral health professionals in New Jersey can now apply to get up to $180,000 in student loans reimbursed through a new state program designed to boost the number of people working in mental health jobs. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program last...
americanmilitarynews.com
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Are Dogs Really Required to Wear Seat Belts in Cars in NJ?
Most dogs love going for rides in their owner's vehicle, preferably with the window open. Something about a good car ride seems to feed into their sense of adventure and love of a good hunt. Animal experts think car rides mimic their instinctual roots of riding in a pack, which...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
NJ Victims Scammed By Woman’s Fake Tech Support, Prosecutors Say
💻 International tech support scam targeted NJ victims in late 2022. 💻 A Pennsylvania woman faces charges in Bergen County for sending money to India. 💻 This type of scam is widespread — another group is accused of targeting 20,000 victims. A Bucks County, PA, woman...
The Howling of South Jersey’s Coyotes is Super Creepy [AUDIO]
Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
wrnjradio.com
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
