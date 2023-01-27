ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Gothamist

SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
Bill Clarifying E-ZPass Pricing Discounts Passes Assembly

The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would bring much-needed clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for signing. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney, directs the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for NJ E-ZPass users. The existing website lists available plans and honored discounts offered by agencies controlling interstates & bridges connecting NJ to Delaware and NY.
How long will gas prices keep rising in NJ?

🚗 Gas prices stabilized in New Jersey over the weekend. ⬆ Many predict high demand will keep prices high, for now. 💲 China is a main reason we keep seeing prices rise. After rising daily for weeks, gas prices took a pause over the weekend in New Jersey.
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
