WLUC
Experts provide insight on identifying online scams
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives in Marquette County have been receiving continuous reports of scam messages and fake profiles on social media. Scott Berends is a social media creator and lately, he says his fans have become the victims of numerous online scams. Many of these scammers, he said, are...
WLUC
Marquette event showcases self-care products
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event focused on spoiling yourself brought people together Saturday afternoon. The Positivity Plus event showcased more than a dozen vendors featuring products like personal care items. The event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Event organizer Cindy Engle said Saturday’s event was all about making people feel special.
WLUC
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba is coming together in a time of need and showing the U.P. really is someplace special. An outpouring of support from everyone -- when the community needs it most. “We’re in such a small town but we’re a family, too. So, it’s so nice to...
WLUC
UP realty experts offer advice on local market
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Realty experts say they are seeing more people moving to the area as the market continues to see an increased demand for homes. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette Broker, Owner Fran Sevegney says right now there are not enough homes to meet that demand so it’s time for sellers to think about putting their homes on the market.
WLUC
Marquette YMCA throws ‘Pool Palooza’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David & Thu Brulè YMCA of Marquette County held its first ever “Pool Palooza” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The slide and mushroom were on, and pool toys were provided. Aquatics director Tyler Kellem says it’s good to have winter activities for both members and non-members.
WLUC
Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eagles Aerie 1088 Board of Trustees and Escanaba Schools decided to donate all breakfast proceeds on Sunday to the Weaver family. Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The Eagles host a breakfast buffet every third and fifth Sunday. Originally, Sunday’s...
WLUC
‘This is wonderful’: First ever Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon marked the inaugural Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk. Tristan died unexpectedly last year. On Sunday, community members got outside, despite the cold, in his memory. Attendees walked around the West End Trail Network in Ishpeming Township. Funds raised from this event will go...
WLUC
Break a sweat in 30 minutes or less with Fit Body Boot Camp
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Big things are happening for Fit Body Boot Camp in the Upper Peninsula. Sean and Cheryne Clements have given their Marquette Township location a sister gym in Escanaba. Plus, Fit Body Boot Camp released a new nutrition app to help you round out your workout.
WLUC
Iron Mountain raises more than $3K for grieving Escanaba family during ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two high school communities came together for a cause bigger than basketball. At halftime during the Iron Mountain-North Central varsity boys basketball game, Iron Mountain hosted a “Miracle Minute” fundraiser for the Weaver family. The team organized the fundraising event just days after...
WLUC
New coffee shop cruises towards opening
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Those living in Ishpeming will have a new spot to get a cup of coffee. Cruisin’ Coffee will be opening its doors in early March. This will be the second location after rebranding in Marquette in 2019. Cruisin’ Coffee’s co-owner Iver Johnson says that they...
WLUC
There’s winter fun for everyone at Heikki Lunta
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta Winter Festival is right around the corner!. Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron and Negaunee DDA Consultant Mona Lang stopped by the Upper Michigan Today studio to talk about the festivities. But first, stories of the day. Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson...
WLUC
Boy Scouts of America participate in 75th annual Klondike Derby
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Boy sScouts from across the U.P. gathered at an Alger County camp for an annual event. The Boy Scouts of America held their 75th annual Klondike Derby at Camp Hiawatha on January 28. The event allowed scouts to simulate the endeavors of Klondike gold seekers....
WLUC
Marquette City Commission elects Michael Larson to fill vacant city commission seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted unanimously to select Michael Larson to fill the city’s vacant commission seat. Larson, formerly of the Marquette City Planning Commission, takes the place of Former Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall. Bonsall resigned from the city commission effective Jan. 10, after...
WLUC
Saint Peter Cathedral hosts annual Care Clinic spaghetti dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saint Peter Cathedral hosted the fourth annual Care Clinic spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday night. Spaghetti was provided by Casa Calabria and served by the Knights of Columbus. The Marquette Care Clinic Executive Director Greg Gostomski says fundraisers like this help the Care Clinic continue to support...
WLUC
MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance
Noquemanon Ski Marathon, MTU hockey sweeps NMU, Bay College men's and women's basketball. Action from the 2023 Noquemanon Ski Marathon, MTU hockey sweeps the weekend over NMU, and Bay College men's and women's basketball faced off against a top conference opponent. Friday Night Fever: MTU Hockey shutouts NMU, Junior Noquemanon,...
WLUC
Celebrating sobriety: mocktails rising in popularity
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2023 is the year of the mocktail, or so it seems on social media. Non-alcoholic drinks are nothing new, but they’re steadily rising in popularity as alternatives to boozy cocktails in social settings. Gone are the days of settling for a Shirley Temple or a...
WLUC
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority holds town hall about PFAS
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority is looking to address PFAS concerns. The MCSWMA is under a consent order where it has five years to install working processes to lower the level of PFAS and “forever chemicals” in the water discharged from the landfill.
WLUC
Noquemanon Ski Marathon, MTU hockey sweeps NMU, Bay College men's and women's basketball
MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance. MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance. Friday Night Fever: MTU Hockey shutouts NMU, Junior Noquemanon, and HS girls' basketball. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:33 PM...
wnmufm.org
Man sentenced for operating poker game in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— A Gwinn man has been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation in Marquette. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says on April 1st of 2021, Joshua Thatcher, 42, opened a so-called private poker club called 906 Poker Social at 1200 South Front Street. It closed on July 8th of that year, following a joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board Criminal Investigation section.
WLUC
Huskies second in CCHA after sweep of Wildcats
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 13 Michigan Tech swept rival Northern Michigan with a 4-1 win Saturday at the Berry Events Center. The Huskies improved to 18-7-4 overall and 11-5-4 with their third straight win over the Wildcats. Tech moved into second in the CCHA standings, three points behind Minnesota State.
