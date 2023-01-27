Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
South Blooming Grove sued by county for alleged unauthorized development while new info surfaces about 'missing mayor'
Gonzaga Park is 216 acres of untouched forest and hiking trails between two of the fastest growing municipalities in Orange County. The property is owned by the county, which has now filed a lawsuit against one of those municipalities, South Blooming Grove, and its contractors. News 12 obtained a copy...
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Drunk Driver From Tarrytown Slams Into Guardrail On Highway: Police
A man is facing charges after driving drunk and hitting a guardrail on a busy highway exit ramp in Westchester County, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a one-car crash in White Plains by Interstate 287 west on the Exit 6 ramp, according to state police.
Schumer calls on federal gov't to send special response team to LI to help with catalytic converter thefts
Police say thieves are stealing catalytic converters for high-value metals that are found inside of them.
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
Bridgeport man helps former prison inmates get jobs within the community
Rosario was also formerly incarcerated and founded Rosario Resource Group. It is a contracting company that hires people from “the second-chance community”.
Person trespassing on tracks fatally struck by Metro-North train in Peekskill
Officials say the person was trespassing when they were hit just before 6 a.m. near the Hudson Avenue crossing.
Death of Tyre Nichols: Demonstrators at Nassau County Courthouse demand change in policing
Many said they were heartbroken over Nichols's death and disgusted with the body camera video recently released by the Memphis Police Department. They said institutional change needs to happen with policing nationwide and on the Island.
Ulster County woman killed in collision with tractor-trailer in New Paltz
State police say Carlos Nunes was driving southbound on I-87 Saturday night when his tractor-trailer was struck from behind.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
South Blooming Grove cleared county park land without approval to build road, lawsuit says
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE − What used to be a thickly wooded area on the outskirts of Gonzaga Park is now a construction zone. Where there were recently trees and dense vegetation, there is now a large swath of cleared land and heavy machinery. The land was cleared to make...
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Elmsford location
Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed they'll be closing their Elmsford location in the coming months. The company previously announced the Mount Vernon store would close as well. The Yonkers store remains open. The Elmsford location is just one of more than a hundred stores across the U.S. that have...
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
Fordham newsstand might be closing in March
The owners of the Nabila Newsstand on Fordham Road say they’re being forced to leave after Mayor Eric Adams announced it would be replaced by a rest station for delivery workers.
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
Death of Tyre Nichols: Dozens gather in Norwalk to peacefully protest
A somber and spiritual gathering brought together on the Town Green dozens of residents and officials to protest the brutal death of Nichols.
News 12
'Don't ignore us' - Williamsburg's Puerto Rican community still wants answers about removed street sign
Puerto Rican residents in Williamsburg gathered to demand an explanation about why a historical street sign was removed. Two weeks ago, the “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign at Graham Avenue and Moore Street was removed in what the city's Department of Transportation called a “mistake”. The removal received backlash from the community, who view the sign as a symbol of Puerto Rican pride. Neighbors in the area rallied on the street in protest.
NY Democrats cite ‘gaps’ in bail reform crime stats as reason they won’t change
ALBANY — Repeat offenders are wreaking havoc in New York City and elsewhere — but Democrats maintain a lack of good statistics is obscuring any clear analysis of their criminal justice reforms nearly four years in. And that, they claimed at a hearing Monday, makes it impossible to scale back any of their reforms, which have been criticized as soft on crime. “There are troubling gaps that sometimes make it difficult to get an accurate picture of what is happening in the criminal justice system,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey told state lawmakers. “Analyzing crime data is a complex topic, but I...
Bathgate-Fordham residents push back against planned homeless shelter in their community
The Department of Homeless Services proposed for the new shelter to be built at 2248 Webster Ave., just steps away from an elementary school.
Comments / 0