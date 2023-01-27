ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
News 12

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Elmsford location

Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed they'll be closing their Elmsford location in the coming months. The company previously announced the Mount Vernon store would close as well. The Yonkers store remains open. The Elmsford location is just one of more than a hundred stores across the U.S. that have...
ELMSFORD, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

'Don't ignore us' - Williamsburg's Puerto Rican community still wants answers about removed street sign

Puerto Rican residents in Williamsburg gathered to demand an explanation about why a historical street sign was removed. Two weeks ago, the “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign at Graham Avenue and Moore Street was removed in what the city's Department of Transportation called a “mistake”. The removal received backlash from the community, who view the sign as a symbol of Puerto Rican pride. Neighbors in the area rallied on the street in protest.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NY Democrats cite ‘gaps’ in bail reform crime stats as reason they won’t change

ALBANY — Repeat offenders are wreaking havoc in New York City and elsewhere — but Democrats maintain a lack of good statistics is obscuring any clear analysis of their criminal justice reforms nearly four years in. And that, they claimed at a hearing Monday, makes it impossible to scale back any of their reforms, which have been criticized as soft on crime. “There are troubling gaps that sometimes make it difficult to get an accurate picture of what is happening in the criminal justice system,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey told state lawmakers. “Analyzing crime data is a complex topic, but I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

