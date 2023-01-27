The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2019 in China and spread to the rest of the globe in early 2020. Since then, the virus has caused more than 6.8 million deaths. The urgency and the severity of COVID-19 forced biopharma companies to expeditiously develop a vaccine to counter the threat. Moderna, Inc. MRNA and BioNTech SE BNTX, a small German biopharma which forged a partnership with U.S. pharma giant Pfizer, Inc. PFE, used mRNA technology, a genetic material present in the viral protein, to stimulate immunity to the virus. Johnson & Johnson JNJ, AstraZeneca plc AZN and Novavax, Inc. NVAX conducted their own COVID-19 vaccine research.

