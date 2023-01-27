Read full article on original website
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
Investor Optimism Declines Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks settled lower on Monday, as investors awaited big corporate earnings results and interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve this week. Ford Motor Co F shares dropped 2.9% on Monday after the automaker...
How Aggressive Will The Fed Be This Week? Why Powell's Comments Are 'The Fulcrum Issue For The Markets'
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was giving up some of its January gains on Monday ahead of a critical Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Market Expectations: The bond market is pricing in 98.1% chance of a 0.25% hike and a...
Larry Summers Most Focused On This 'Gold Standard' Data On Tuesday Ahead Of Fed Meet
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers is keeping his eyes peeled for the "most important number for the week" ahead of the Federal Reserve's inaugural Federal Open Market Committee meeting this year. What Happened: In a very full economic calendar this week, Summers told Bloomberg TV: "The thing I'm going...
Dogecoin Rises On Musk Effect, Bitcoin, Ethereum Slide: Analyst Says Inflation Risks 'Need To Go Away' Amid Regulatory Fears
Major coins traded in the red on Monday, as the global market cap went down 3.68% reaching $1.04 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,566, down 4.46% in the last 24 hours.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion
Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Lucid Analyst Remains Bullish Even After Stock Rallies On Saudi Arabia Takeover Speculation
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares continued their pullback on Monday morning after rallying nearly 100% in intraday trading on Friday following reports that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (SAPIF) was in talks to take Lucid private. Lucid's takeover rumors were welcomed as good news, as some electric vehicle investors have grown concerned about what recent EV price cuts by Tesla Inc TSLA and Ford Motor Company F could mean about EV demand in 2023.
Dollar Weakness, Easing Of Supply Constraints Likely To Add To Better Margins For Apple, Analyst Says
Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross reiterated Outperform on Apple Inc AAPL with a $184 price target. Apple will report F1Q23 results after the market on February 2. The analyst maintained her quarter estimates, including revenue of $121.6 billion and EPS of $1.92, which she lowered on December 9 primarily for iPhone shortages.
Larry Summers Says Consensus View That Inflation Will Come Way Down Is 'Outside Range Of Normal Historical Experience'
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers believes if one looks at the history of developed nations in the 1970s, it is clear that prospects of bringing down inflation are not very encouraging. What Happened: “The history of developed countries since 1970 is very discouraging about the prospects of bringing down...
Cathie Wood Said Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, said that the prevailing U.S. monetary policy in September was significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome...
China's Nuclear Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Despite Export Ban: Report
The state-run China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP), one of China’s top nuclear weapons research institutes, has purchased U.S. computer chips despite its placement on a U.S. export blacklist in 1997. The institute has managed to procure the semiconductors made by companies such as Intel Corporation INTC and Nvidia...
South Korea Takes Steps To Track Crypto Transactions, Combat Money Laundering
The South Korean Ministry of Justice has outlined a plan to fight money laundering via cryptocurrency in a task report released Thursday. What Happened: The ministry intends to start tracking crypto transactions using third-party software initially to examine transaction history, gather information on transactions and verify the origin of funds.
Leading Crypto Compliance Provider Chainalysis to Join PureFi's Verified Data Provider Market
Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - PureFi, the one-stop decentralized compliance protocol for Web3, announced that Chainalysis, the leading provider of crypto compliance and investigation solutions, will become part of its verified data provider market through a partnership with its sister company AMLBot. Trust in DeFi...
Davos 2023: Venly CEO Tim Dierckxsens Talks Gaming, E-Commerce, Regulating Custody Solutions
Regulatory uncertainty remains a big problem in Web3. Treating custody and banking solutions as one, from a regulatory perspective, is not optimal. The World Economic Forum, which is often referred to as WEF, is a Swiss-based international organization focused on engaging leaders in finance and government, among other areas, on tough issues to shape policy and improve the state of the world.
$1,000 Invested In 4 Of The 5 Vaccine Developers Back When WHO Declared COVID-19 An Emergency Yielded Returns
The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2019 in China and spread to the rest of the globe in early 2020. Since then, the virus has caused more than 6.8 million deaths. The urgency and the severity of COVID-19 forced biopharma companies to expeditiously develop a vaccine to counter the threat. Moderna, Inc. MRNA and BioNTech SE BNTX, a small German biopharma which forged a partnership with U.S. pharma giant Pfizer, Inc. PFE, used mRNA technology, a genetic material present in the viral protein, to stimulate immunity to the virus. Johnson & Johnson JNJ, AstraZeneca plc AZN and Novavax, Inc. NVAX conducted their own COVID-19 vaccine research.
Western Digital Likely For Sharp Revenue Decline Taking Cue From Seagate, Intel & Microsoft, Analyst Says
Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross reiterated Neutral on Western Digital Corp WDC with a $42 price target. Western Digital will likely report 2Q23 results after the market on Jan. 31, 2023. The analyst estimates 2Q23 revenue of $2.93 billion (down 39% Y/Y), vs. consensus of $2.98 billion and guidance between...
Dada Nexus, Bilibili And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE dipped 26.2% to $3.73. FiscalNote acquired geopolitical data and security intelligence company, Dragonfly. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. OBIO dropped 16.6% to...
10 Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2023 - Top Tokens Under $1
--News Direct-- In simple terms, a penny cryptocurrency is a digital token that trades for less than $1. Some investors are attracted to penny cryptocurrencies not only for their entry low price but also for the growth potential on offer. In this guide, we reveal the 10 best penny crypto...
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse 'Still Short' On Crypto Market: 'It Clearly Looks Manipulated, No Real Demand'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who predicted the 2022 collapse of Bitcoin BTC/USD is still bearish despite the current rallying in crypto market. What Happened: ‘Capo of Crypto’ told his 713,000 followers on Twitter that he continues to be “short” on the current crypto market. This comes...
