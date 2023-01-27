ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Investor Optimism Declines Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks settled lower on Monday, as investors awaited big corporate earnings results and interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve this week. Ford Motor Co F shares dropped 2.9% on Monday after the automaker...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga

Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Benzinga

Lucid Analyst Remains Bullish Even After Stock Rallies On Saudi Arabia Takeover Speculation

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares continued their pullback on Monday morning after rallying nearly 100% in intraday trading on Friday following reports that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (SAPIF) was in talks to take Lucid private. Lucid's takeover rumors were welcomed as good news, as some electric vehicle investors have grown concerned about what recent EV price cuts by Tesla Inc TSLA and Ford Motor Company F could mean about EV demand in 2023.
Benzinga

South Korea Takes Steps To Track Crypto Transactions, Combat Money Laundering

The South Korean Ministry of Justice has outlined a plan to fight money laundering via cryptocurrency in a task report released Thursday. What Happened: The ministry intends to start tracking crypto transactions using third-party software initially to examine transaction history, gather information on transactions and verify the origin of funds.
Benzinga

Leading Crypto Compliance Provider Chainalysis to Join PureFi's Verified Data Provider Market

Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - PureFi, the one-stop decentralized compliance protocol for Web3, announced that Chainalysis, the leading provider of crypto compliance and investigation solutions, will become part of its verified data provider market through a partnership with its sister company AMLBot. Trust in DeFi...
Benzinga

Davos 2023: Venly CEO Tim Dierckxsens Talks Gaming, E-Commerce, Regulating Custody Solutions

Regulatory uncertainty remains a big problem in Web3. Treating custody and banking solutions as one, from a regulatory perspective, is not optimal. The World Economic Forum, which is often referred to as WEF, is a Swiss-based international organization focused on engaging leaders in finance and government, among other areas, on tough issues to shape policy and improve the state of the world.
Benzinga

$1,000 Invested In 4 Of The 5 Vaccine Developers Back When WHO Declared COVID-19 An Emergency Yielded Returns

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2019 in China and spread to the rest of the globe in early 2020. Since then, the virus has caused more than 6.8 million deaths. The urgency and the severity of COVID-19 forced biopharma companies to expeditiously develop a vaccine to counter the threat. Moderna, Inc. MRNA and BioNTech SE BNTX, a small German biopharma which forged a partnership with U.S. pharma giant Pfizer, Inc. PFE, used mRNA technology, a genetic material present in the viral protein, to stimulate immunity to the virus. Johnson & Johnson JNJ, AstraZeneca plc AZN and Novavax, Inc. NVAX conducted their own COVID-19 vaccine research.
Benzinga

Dada Nexus, Bilibili And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE dipped 26.2% to $3.73. FiscalNote acquired geopolitical data and security intelligence company, Dragonfly. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. OBIO dropped 16.6% to...
Benzinga

10 Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2023 - Top Tokens Under $1

--News Direct-- In simple terms, a penny cryptocurrency is a digital token that trades for less than $1. Some investors are attracted to penny cryptocurrencies not only for their entry low price but also for the growth potential on offer. In this guide, we reveal the 10 best penny crypto...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy