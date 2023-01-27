Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Auto Show marks return since 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Auto Show has returned to the Farm Show Complex for the first in-person event since the pandemic. Attendees are able to see the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, Motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. They can also compare and purchase pre-owned vehicles on the show floor.
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
abc27.com
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
Hooper Island Lighthouse sold to Pennsylvania man
The historic Hooper Island Lighthouse off the Eastern Shore is off the market. Rich Cucé of Pennsylvania bought it for $200,000
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
PhillyBite
10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania
From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
WGAL
Cops prepare for the 16th annual Cops for K.O.P.S. event
Ahead of the 16th annual cops for K.O.P.S. charity hockey game this coming Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey, officers took to the ice Monday night for one last practice before the big day. They are wrapping up, guys and one gal from all over the state. Philadelphia –...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash
Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
abc27.com
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The ticking clocks of Pennsylvania's poor bridges
For the people on the Fern Hollow Bridge on Jan. 28, 2022, the unthinkable happened in a heartbeat. There was a banging sound. There was confusion. Was it a crash? There was a drop. One moment, it was a normal Friday morning, driving in the snowy January weather. The next, a 50-year-old bridge that barely seemed like a bridge broke free and plunged into the ravine below.
abc27.com
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
WGAL
Fire at casket company in York
Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
butlerradio.com
State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes
Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
PennLive.com
New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
abc27.com
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
