ELIZABETHTOWN — Mildred Jackson has been the longest-running African-American female business owner in downtown Elizabethtown and she officially celebrated the 35th anniversary of the “Faith Christian Supply” last September. Jackson says her faith in God is what steered her to open up the “Faith Partners Christian Supply” on September 19th, 1987. The store specializes in Christian-based goods and Jackson provides a homey feel to all her visitors.

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO