WECT
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders...
Candlelight vigil honors 3 killed in Robeson County shooting
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Red Springs community gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to honor the three people killed in a quadruple shooting. The community brought balloons and donations to split among the victims’ families. People wore purple for Sierra Wherry, blue for James Buearguard, red for Donald Williams, black for the community […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Dillon Native Gives $308,000 Donation To Dillon Historic School Foundation
Gerald Berry of the Dillon Historic School Foundation appeared before the Dillon City Council at their January meeting to make a big announcement. A contribution of $308,000 has been made to the Dillon Historic School Foundation for the DHS 1936 Auditorium restoration project by Frank X. Hursey, a Dillon native and graduate of Dillon High School.
Man shot in the back in Scotland County, flown to hospital, deputies say
GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the back Sunday in Scotland County, according to deputies. The man was flown to a hospital after being shot in the lower back on Main Street in Gibson, deputies said. No information about his condition was immediately available. No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s […]
Secretary spends time smiling, serving others
LUMBERTON — Mary Jacobs can often be seen with a smile as she continues her work at PSRC Central Office each day. February wi
Business owner celebrates 35 years in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN — Mildred Jackson has been the longest-running African-American female business owner in downtown Elizabethtown and she officially celebrated the 35th anniversary of the “Faith Christian Supply” last September. Jackson says her faith in God is what steered her to open up the “Faith Partners Christian Supply” on September 19th, 1987. The store specializes in Christian-based goods and Jackson provides a homey feel to all her visitors.
WECT
School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.
Fayetteville City Council approves new restrictions on future halfway houses, now community reintegration centers
Future halfway houses will now be called community reintegration centers and have the number of residents limited depending on their proximity to residential housing.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
‘Heartbreak’: Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in North Carolina
Detectives sent the baby boy's body to the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh, where they'll draw DNA to try and figure out who the mother is and why she abandoned her baby boy near the railroad tracks.
Scotland County sheriff warns citizens of threatening scam calls asking for money
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County citizens are receiving phone calls asking for payment in regards to law enforcement business, Sheriff Ralph Kersey said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. People are receiving calls threatening payment to keep from being arrested, according to the post. Kersey says the sheriff’s office does not conduct any […]
‘Appalling’: Florence police chief releases statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — City of Florence Police Department Chief Allen Heidler has released a statement in a news release regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. Members of My Command Staff and I have viewed the appalling videos released earliertonight regarding the Jan. 7 traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols at […]
richmondobserver
RCSO: Speeder caught with pot in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A man reportedly driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is facing drug and weapon charges. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team were running stationary radar on Mill Road in East Rockingham on Saturday, Jan. 28. One investigator...
cbs17
‘Give them their little ticket’: Fayetteville pushing for crackdown on rogue shopping carts harming residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville wants to crack down on abandoned shopping carts across the city as its leaders said it is becoming an eyesore. More and more people and small businesses are complaining about it. The carts are being stolen from big box retailers and...
wpde.com
Man shot while walking down road in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man said he was shot early Sunday morning while walking near Gibson Village Apartments on Highway 79 in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said the man was hit in the lower back but...
cbs17
Synthetic weed, falsely labeled CBD, $2M cash found at Fayetteville smoke shop, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN)- The Fayetteville Police Department reports they served search warrants at two smoke shops in relation to an out-of-state synthetic cannabinoid investigation. Police said they found synthetic marijuana, falsely labeled CBD products and millions in cash. On Thursday, the department said detectives and patrol officers participated in a joint...
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
wpde.com
62-year-old Marlboro County man beaten inside his home; family wants answers
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family is upset and wants answers relating to the beating of a 62-year-old inside his home in the McColl community of Marlboro County. Leonard Anderson was badly beaten this past Saturday following a card game at his home on McDowell Street, according to an incident report.
cbs17
Woman airlifted with gunshot wound, gunman turns weapon on self, Moore County sheriff says
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of Pinebluff. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home after 4 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they reported finding a female victim with a gunshot...
wpde.com
2 more arrests made in Darlington Co. double shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two new arrests have been made in a shooting that killed a minor and injured another in Darlington County. The shooting occurred in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20, according to Sheriff James Hudson.
