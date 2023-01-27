Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event
Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him
Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
ringsidenews.com
The Bloodline Turns On Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Walks Off In Dramatic WWE Royal Rumble Conclusion
Kevin Owens had warned Sami Zayn time and time again about the true nature of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Tonight, KO’s words proved right as The Bloodline turned on The Honorary Uce. Sami Zayn accompanied Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens in...
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso’s First Comments After Sami Zayn Betrayal At WWE Royal Rumble
The Bloodline has been a very dominant faction for almost two years now for a variety of reasons. Comprising Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, the faction has run roughshod over WWE for a long time. Sami Zayn was an honorary Uce for a long time until he turned on the faction at the Royal Rumble. Now it seems Jimmy Uso has reacted to Zayn’s betrayal.
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut After WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. She was also part of the women’s Royal Rumble match and it sees Deville suffered a nasty cut as well.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Roman Reigns At Elimination Chamber
WWE’s next premium live event is going down on February 18th in Quebec. With the road to WrestleMania heating up, you never know what can happen. It turns out that WWE has a big plan for the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 39. Sami Zayn became one of the biggest...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Eliminated In Shocking Fashion At WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. The Beast looked to repeat the same feat tonight at the Alamodome. Unfortunately, for Lesnar, things didn’t work out this time. Brock Lesnar entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match at number 12. The Beast took on Sheamus and Drew...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Off Her Battle Wounds The Day After 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
The 2023 Royal Rumble just concluded last night. The Premium Live Event turned out to be a massive success. Fans got to witness a lot of epic moments. The biggest talking point from the show was the ending, where Sami Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns. People are still talking about it and what it means for The Bloodline going forward.
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy Sends Strange Message To Alexa Bliss At WWE Royal Rumble
Uncle Howdy has been up to something ever since he made his presence felt during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure sent out a strange message to Alexa Bliss. Alexa Bliss squared off against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble tonight. Little...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Isn’t Happy About His WWE Royal Rumble Match Entrance Number
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to kick off tonight at 8 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s most exciting Premium Live Events of the year due to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. However. this year’s event has some other exciting matches lined up for the show as well. We will get to see the first-ever pitch-black match when Bray Wyatt wrestles his first televised match since returning to WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Fan Footage Of Uncle Howdy’s Royal Rumble Stunt That WWE Doesn’t Want You To See
Uncle Howdy got physical for the first time when he took out Bray Wyatt on the December 30th, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure took his physicality to new heights. That being said, fans in San Antonio got a much different show than what was presented on television, especially depending on where that fans sat in the Alamodome. A new video from a fan at the show gave everyone a look behind the special effects-filled spot.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Wins WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley failed to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2021 after she was eliminated by Bianca Belair. Tonight, the Eradicator of the Judgment Day finally got the first Royal Rumble win of her career. The Women’s Royal Rumble match was the second-last match on the card for...
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Current Plan For Alexa Bliss After Cryptic Royal Rumble Angle
Alexa Bliss is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the WWE Women’s division. Her numerous accolades throughout her career have earned Bliss the respect of fans and peers alike. She suffered a crushing loss at the Royal Rumble last night, but it seems that marked the beginning of much bigger things.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Offered Steve Austin A Ton Of Cash For In-Ring Return
WWE has a lot of plans that they need to get underway as they prepare for the grandest stage of them all. April 1st and 2nd will be here before we know it, and a lot could happen in that time frame. With the Royal Rumble approaching tonight, fans are anticipating the unexpected, even Steve Austin’s return to the company.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Botches Nia Jax’s Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s first run with WWE came to a unexpected end on November 4, 2021. Tonight, Nia Jax made her return to the company but that comeback wasn’t perfect. Nia Jax appeared as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered the match as the 30th entrant. WWE messed up her comeback big time because they hit her music before the countdown.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Says He’s ‘Out’ Following Dramatic Royal Rumble Bloodline Angle
The Royal Rumble event might be over, but it was the ending of the show was the biggest shocker. The main event of the card saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. Right after The Bloodline decimated the Honorary Uce, Jey Uso walked away from the scene, and now has sent out his first message following the incident.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Absent From WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 Royal Rumble event is going down tonight in San Antonio. Plenty of big names are in town for the massive event, but one major name apparently isn’t going to be at the show. It seems that since Charlotte Flair wasn’t booked for a match, so she’s sticking around for the Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, it seems he suffered an injury very recently, which led to WWE changing plans for him at the Royal Rumble.
Comments / 0