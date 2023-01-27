ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA plans to stop 6 power plants from dumping toxic coal ash into unlined ponds

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced it plans to stop six coal-fired power plants, including two in Michigan, from continuing to dump coal ash into unlined ponds.The agency announced it is proposing to deny the following plants' applications to continue using unlined ponds to dump coal ash.Belle River Power Plant, China Township, MichiganCoal Creek Station, Underwood, North DakotaConemaugh Generating Station, New Florence, PennsylvaniaCoronado Generating Station, St. Johns, ArizonaMartin Lake Steam Electric Station, Tatum, TexasMonroe Power Plant, Monroe, MichiganThe Monroe Power Plant and Belle River Power Plant are expected to be retired in 2035 and 2040 respectively, according to the...
White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes that carry drinking water

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday announced plans to speed up the use of infrastructure law funds to replace lead pipes in underserved communities, with a focus on Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin beginning this year. The four states, each led by Democratic governors, will be part of what’s called the Lead Service […] The post White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes that carry drinking water appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project

A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
Put more money into land stewardship, says NASDA

The 2023 farm bill should expand funding for USDA soil and water conservation programs and allow payments to the so-called early adopters of climate-smart farming practices, said the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture on Tuesday. NASDA said the farm bill “must remain unified” by pairing farm support and public nutrition programs in one piece of legislation.
U.S. native seed shortage hinders land restoration -report

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The United States is facing a shortage of the native seeds it uses to restore natural habitats damaged by wildfire and other weather events made worse by climate change, according to a report released on Thursday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM).
EPA to study concentrated animal feeding operations

The EPA will soon begin studying how concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) impact water quality. The results of that study could lead to more stringent regulations for livestock operations. In addition to evaluating the effects of CAFOs, EPA plans to expand its study of PFAS discharges from textile manufacturers and...
U.S. Farming Is More Than 'Go Big or Go Out,' Says Ag Secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill. The farm sector has become...
