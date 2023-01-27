Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia scores $80M grant for plant to make jet fuel from wood chips
The Department of Energy awarded an $80 million grant Thursday to a Georgia facility that turns wood residue into jet fuel as a way to decrease the airline industry's carbon footprint.
Federal judge finds poultry companies' chicken poop polluted Oklahoma's scenic rivers
A U.S. District Court Judge has ruled that nine poultry companies operating across parts of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma have generated chicken manure used as fertilizer that's caused excessive phosphorus runoff polluting Lake Tenkiller, the Illinois River and other scenic waterways in Oklahoma. The ruling by Judge Gregory K....
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Go Green Clean Program Uses Alexis Fire Equipment Pumper to Educate, Distribute On-scene Decon Equipment
The Go Green Clean Cancer Awareness and Prevention Program is using a donated Alexis Fire Equipment pumper to educate firefighters and fire departments about the risk of carcinogens at fire scenes and distribute decon equipment for gross decon turnout gear at fire incidents. John L. Swan, chief at Colona (IL)...
EPA plans to stop 6 power plants from dumping toxic coal ash into unlined ponds
The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced it plans to stop six coal-fired power plants, including two in Michigan, from continuing to dump coal ash into unlined ponds.The agency announced it is proposing to deny the following plants' applications to continue using unlined ponds to dump coal ash.Belle River Power Plant, China Township, MichiganCoal Creek Station, Underwood, North DakotaConemaugh Generating Station, New Florence, PennsylvaniaCoronado Generating Station, St. Johns, ArizonaMartin Lake Steam Electric Station, Tatum, TexasMonroe Power Plant, Monroe, MichiganThe Monroe Power Plant and Belle River Power Plant are expected to be retired in 2035 and 2040 respectively, according to the...
White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes that carry drinking water
WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday announced plans to speed up the use of infrastructure law funds to replace lead pipes in underserved communities, with a focus on Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin beginning this year. The four states, each led by Democratic governors, will be part of what’s called the Lead Service […] The post White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes that carry drinking water appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
U.S. regulators hinted at a possible ban on gas stoves. The debate boiled over.
Seemingly overnight, the gas stove in nearly one of three homes in the country became an appliance of controversy, bringing possible comparisons to cigarettes on one side and accusations of government overreach on the other. The fight started when a commissioner for the Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, said...
Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project
A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
Agriculture Online
Put more money into land stewardship, says NASDA
The 2023 farm bill should expand funding for USDA soil and water conservation programs and allow payments to the so-called early adopters of climate-smart farming practices, said the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture on Tuesday. NASDA said the farm bill “must remain unified” by pairing farm support and public nutrition programs in one piece of legislation.
Agriculture Online
Arkansas farmer is growing 20,000 acres on the ‘cutting edge’
Travis Senter Jr. has been “farming on the carpet” since he was three years old. “I've always done this,” says Senter Jr. “I've always been involved, and I grew up right there, around every piece of equipment, it's all I'll ever known.”. Senter Jr., now 44...
U.S. native seed shortage hinders land restoration -report
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The United States is facing a shortage of the native seeds it uses to restore natural habitats damaged by wildfire and other weather events made worse by climate change, according to a report released on Thursday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM).
beefmagazine.com
EPA to study concentrated animal feeding operations
The EPA will soon begin studying how concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) impact water quality. The results of that study could lead to more stringent regulations for livestock operations. In addition to evaluating the effects of CAFOs, EPA plans to expand its study of PFAS discharges from textile manufacturers and...
US News and World Report
U.S. Farming Is More Than 'Go Big or Go Out,' Says Ag Secretary
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill. The farm sector has become...
USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids
The Biden-Harris administration will invest $2.7 billion into rural electric cooperatives across the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Comments / 0