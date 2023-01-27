ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: fourteen, nineteen; White Balls: two, twenty-four) (nine, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month:...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. January 29, 2023. Editorial: Gov. Pillen off to good start with Nebraska school funding proposal. Gov. Jim Pillen’s initial jump into Nebraska’s perennial, thorny debate over education funding is an impressive start. Shortly after taking office, Pillen announced his self-described “compromise” plan to help make the...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Hilgers: How Nebraska Attorney General's Office works for you

On Jan. 5, I took the oath of office to become the 33rd attorney general serving the great state of Nebraska. By taking the oath, I joined the “people’s law firm,” teaming up with the professionals already hard at work representing Nebraskans across the state. Over the coming months, we will update you on the work we are doing for you.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska rural health care roadmap aims to bolster, strength rural health

LINCOLN — A joint collaboration between the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska Rural Health Association announced a roadmap Monday aimed to improve rural health care. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the hospital association, and Jed Hansen, executive director of the rural health association, announced the “Roadmap to Strong Rural Health...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

‘Unconstitutional’ public defense systems upend lives, freedom across West

Editor's note: This story is part of 'Broken Defense,' an investigative series from Lee Enterprises. More details about this project can be found at the bottom of this article. Montana resident Joseph Jefferson-Dust often found himself staring into space sitting in jail four years ago, fantasizing about the day he...
MONTANA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Scott Cordes named Nebraska's new fire marshal

Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday appointed Scott Cordes as state fire marshal, succeeding Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," the governor said. "He understands we need to help volunteers so they...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Lightbridge receives state grant to fund veterans pilot app

A Nebraska company called Lightbridge is seeking 500 military veterans and families from across the state to pilot a mobile app that connects vets with resources and routines that can potentially help prevent suicide and help vets find joy in everyday living. According to company founder Joy Lewis, the Lightbridge...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NDEE clarifies Private Well Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program process

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has received significant interest and feedback in the Private Well Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program, the agency said in a press release. The program is available to private well owners with drinking water test levels above 10 parts per million of nitrate. The department...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy