A new regional task force is being launched with the help of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office to help end human trafficking
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This past October, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now BCS received a $1.5 million grant to create a regional human trafficking taskforce, and now they are getting ready to launch the program. “Unbound Now BCS in partnership with the Brazos County Sheriffs...
List: Brazos Valley schools, organizations closed due to severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 31
BRAZOS, Texas — Ahead of the wintery weather set to hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley late Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, a number of school districts, organizations, and. Here is a list of confirmed closings and delays:. Normangee ISD: two-hour delay, school will start at...
KBTX.com
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
Texas A&M welcomed Bernice King to Aggieland for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thursday morning Texas A&M University hosted its annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast at the Memorial Student Center on campus. The annual event kicks off Black History Month celebrations and events across campus. "The biggest thing was keeping it a secret, right?" Event...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA ISD INVESTIGATING AFTER STUDENT POSTS PHOTO WITH WEAPON – POSSIBLY ON CAMPUS
A Navasota ISD student and their parents have been barred from school property pending an expulsion hearing after the school district says the student posted a photo online appearing to possess a firearm on campus. In a statement this (Friday) afternoon, Navasota ISD said that personnel were notified late Wednesday...
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
KAGS
Sam Houston State online Master's programs recognized in 2023 Best Online Programs
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — In a recent report from usnews.com on the best online programs, a number of online master's programs at Sam Houston State University were ranked highly in the United States. In total, over 1,800 colleges and universities were evaluated as a part of the assessment. Additionally, while...
Navasota Examiner
NJH student banned from school following social media post
A Navasota Junior High Student has been banned from school property after a social media photo appears to show the student in possession of a firearm on campus. Navasota Independent School District released a press release Friday afternoon to notify the community of the incident. The press release stated NISD personnel were notified of a picture posted Wednesday night of a student in possession of a firearm. The photo was posted on the student’s social media account. NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick said in the release, “We have reason to believe that we can prove from the picture that the student was on school property at Navasota Junior High when the picture was taken. We can not, at this time identify when the picture was taken. We did confirm the student was not present at school Wednesday.”
Brazos Buddies featured pets of the week: Allen and Andor
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddies are Andor and Allen, two pups that are six and 10 months old that are looking to be adopted. The phrase "opposites attract" apply in the case of these two pups. Andor is an energetic Husky Kelpie mix that loves to be active outdoors, while Allen is a more mellow Hound mix that will couldn't be happier spending the day relaxing on a couch. However despite their differing personalities, they love being around each other.
Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for familial crimes
BRYAN, Texas — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for familial crimes in 2019 and 2020, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney. According to the release, Bryan Police responded to a call in April 2019 of a man destroying his...
Ahead of Black History Month, two business owners are honoring their family legacy with a new product
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As January closes, two black business owners are getting a head start into Black History Month with a popping tribute. Exotik Eatz is a cajun food truck that revealed six new flavors of popcorn in dedication of two people who made their what they're able to achieve today a reality: their grandmother and great-grandmother.
Bryan College Station Eagle
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area. The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan near the Candlewood Suites Hotel this morning, making way for new economic opportunities.
KAGS
Authorities: Body found in creek at Wolf Pen Creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A body has been found in the creek of Wolf Pen Creek, according to College Station PD. According to police, they received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Friday with a report of a dead body in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street. The...
Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate
BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham. Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.
Texas A&M Visualization program retains top spot in Texas for animation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was recently ranked as the No. 1 animation school in Texas, and No. 2 in the country among public animation schools by Animation Career Review. This is now the 6th straight year that A&M has been named the best in the Lone Star State since the Animation Career Review created the ranking in 2018.
KAGS
2023 BCS Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference reveals transportation plans, more for residents
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Today's BCS Economic Committee meeting covered a range of topics from local transportation, construction to the local workforce and its impact on our economy. The BCS Metropolitan Planning Organization unveiled a $284-million dollar investment to renovate SH 6. "The big question we get whenever do...
fox44news.com
Two dead, three injured in Leon County crash
LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are dead and three more are injured after a crash on Highway 79 in Leon County. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 2:20 p.m. Saturday a 2014 Dodge was traveling southbound, hydroplaned, went into the northbound lane, and was struck by a 2021 Infinity traveling northbound.
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
Bryan Amateur Radio Club to host annual Winter Field Day exercises from Jan. 28-29
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Amateur Radio Club will be hosting its annual Winter Field Day exercises on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, according to a press release from the organization. According to the news release, the exercises are meant to serve as a way to prepare...
KAGS
