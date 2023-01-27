Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 10, Day: 23, Year: 74. (Month: ten; Day: twenty-three; Year: seventy-four) Copyright 2023 The...
North Platte Telegraph
Hilgers: How Nebraska Attorney General's Office works for you
On Jan. 5, I took the oath of office to become the 33rd attorney general serving the great state of Nebraska. By taking the oath, I joined the “people’s law firm,” teaming up with the professionals already hard at work representing Nebraskans across the state. Over the coming months, we will update you on the work we are doing for you.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska rural health care roadmap aims to bolster, strength rural health
LINCOLN — A joint collaboration between the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska Rural Health Association announced a roadmap Monday aimed to improve rural health care. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the hospital association, and Jed Hansen, executive director of the rural health association, announced the “Roadmap to Strong Rural Health...
North Platte Telegraph
Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former...
North Platte Telegraph
‘Unconstitutional’ public defense systems upend lives, freedom across West
Editor's note: This story is part of 'Broken Defense,' an investigative series from Lee Enterprises. More details about this project can be found at the bottom of this article. Montana resident Joseph Jefferson-Dust often found himself staring into space sitting in jail four years ago, fantasizing about the day he...
North Platte Telegraph
Scott Cordes named Nebraska's new fire marshal
Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday appointed Scott Cordes as state fire marshal, succeeding Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," the governor said. "He understands we need to help volunteers so they...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for at-large position
The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking candidates for its at-large director position, to represent the entire state. Districts 2 and 3 in southeast Nebraska are also up for appointment, for terms beginning July 1. Candidates must be Nebraska residents who are at least 21 years old. They must have been...
North Platte Telegraph
NDEE clarifies Private Well Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program process
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has received significant interest and feedback in the Private Well Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program, the agency said in a press release. The program is available to private well owners with drinking water test levels above 10 parts per million of nitrate. The department...
Comments / 0