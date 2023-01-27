ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 10, Day: 23, Year: 74. (Month: ten; Day: twenty-three; Year: seventy-four) Copyright 2023 The...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hilgers: How Nebraska Attorney General's Office works for you

On Jan. 5, I took the oath of office to become the 33rd attorney general serving the great state of Nebraska. By taking the oath, I joined the “people’s law firm,” teaming up with the professionals already hard at work representing Nebraskans across the state. Over the coming months, we will update you on the work we are doing for you.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska rural health care roadmap aims to bolster, strength rural health

LINCOLN — A joint collaboration between the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska Rural Health Association announced a roadmap Monday aimed to improve rural health care. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the hospital association, and Jed Hansen, executive director of the rural health association, announced the “Roadmap to Strong Rural Health...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

‘Unconstitutional’ public defense systems upend lives, freedom across West

Editor's note: This story is part of 'Broken Defense,' an investigative series from Lee Enterprises. More details about this project can be found at the bottom of this article. Montana resident Joseph Jefferson-Dust often found himself staring into space sitting in jail four years ago, fantasizing about the day he...
MONTANA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Scott Cordes named Nebraska's new fire marshal

Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday appointed Scott Cordes as state fire marshal, succeeding Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," the governor said. "He understands we need to help volunteers so they...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for at-large position

The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking candidates for its at-large director position, to represent the entire state. Districts 2 and 3 in southeast Nebraska are also up for appointment, for terms beginning July 1. Candidates must be Nebraska residents who are at least 21 years old. They must have been...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NDEE clarifies Private Well Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program process

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has received significant interest and feedback in the Private Well Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program, the agency said in a press release. The program is available to private well owners with drinking water test levels above 10 parts per million of nitrate. The department...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy