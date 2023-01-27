Read full article on original website
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
Teen missing in Laurel County
Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road.
Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way
Around 6:42 a.m., a man was seen near the 1900 block of Stanton Way with a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.
Chief Weathers talks with WKYT about policing in Lexington in wake of Tyre Nichols video release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More protests are expected following the release of police video showing the violent encounter between Memphis officers and Tyre Nichols. Over the weekend, protesters took to the streets in cities across the country after Memphis police released video of the brutal beating that led to the 29-year-old’s death three days later.
WATCH | Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
A nasty combination of winter precipitation is about to roll through Kentucky, causing issues along the way.
1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County
According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries.
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
43-year-old man dies in Estill County home invasion
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.
Man arrested in Bardstown after police say pound of suspected meth found in car after chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop and police chase ended with officers saying they found crystal meth inside a man's car. According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Todd Carter was pulled over by deputies in Bardstown just before midnight Sunday on Highway 245 near North 3rd Street.
Clark County launches app for parents to track school buses
A new smartphone app launched in Clark County will allow parents to track their kid's school bus.
Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road. According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the...
Madison Central wrestling coach charged with assault, terroristic threatening
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Madison Central High School's wrestling coach is facing multiple charges following an alleged domestic dispute, according to court documents. Chad Fyffe, 34, was arrested Sunday and charged with terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment, and domestic violence assault.
Kentucky road crews begin to prepare roads for coming ice storm
Kentucky road crews are beginning to prepare roads for the coming ice storm.
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
Who is Cocaine Bear? Meet Kentucky's wildest, drug-fueled legend being turned into a movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The story of Kentucky's favorite party animal is heading to Hollywood. Our venerable "Cocaine Bear" is part of the plotline for an upcoming film. The real-life story is stranger than fiction. Back in 1985, a 175-pound black bear died from a massive cocaine overdose at the indirect hand of one of Kentucky's most notorious drug-smuggling criminals.
Frankfort Comic-con returns for 6th year
Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities.
