Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Teen missing in Laurel County

Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way

Around 6:42 a.m., a man was seen near the 1900 block of Stanton Way with a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man dies in apparent home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Clark County launches app for parents to track school buses

A new smartphone app launched in Clark County will allow parents to track their kid's school bus.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road. According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Madison Central wrestling coach charged with assault, terroristic threatening

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Madison Central High School’s wrestling coach is facing multiple charges following an alleged domestic dispute, according to court documents. Chad Fyffe, 34, was arrested Sunday and charged with terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment, and domestic violence assault. According to the arrest citation, officers...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky road crews begin to prepare roads for coming ice storm

Kentucky road crews are beginning to prepare roads for the coming ice storm.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort Comic-con returns for 6th year

Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities.
FRANKFORT, KY

