seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
101 WIXX
Steven Avery’s Attorney Points Finger at Alternate Suspect in Latest Motion
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Steven Avery’s attorney again pointed the finger at an alternate suspect for the murder of Teresa Halbach, and insists Avery did not get a fair trial, in the latest motion filed with the court. Avery is serving a life sentence for the freelance photographer’s...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 27-28, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday & Saturday January 27-28, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Investigating a Pair of Deaths They Are Calling Suspicious
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people which they are calling suspicious. According to a report from the GBPD, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found two people...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Shooting Incident Now Being Investigated as a Homicide
The Appleton Police Department has given an update on the shooting incident on January 22nd. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads, who was found dead in the middle of the road in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive. An autopsy is being conducted by the...
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man convicted in 1986 killing of 22-year-old woman
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – A Racine man has been convicted in the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area. Sixty-seven-year-old Lou A. Griffin pleaded no contest Friday in Brown County Circuit Court to a charge of...
Fox11online.com
Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Former Oshkosh West school officer recalls “pain, confusion” during attack
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a dramatic day in court as a former Oshkosh West School Resource officer testified about the moments he was allegedly attacked by a student charged with trying to kill him. Action 2 News was the only broadcast station in the courtroom as Mike Wissink...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane on the city's east side.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
wapl.com
Howard business burglary investigation
HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
WISN
Older man injured in house explosion in Grafton
GRAFTON, Wis. — A house exploded Monday morning on Surrey Lane in Grafton. It happened just after 11 a.m. The fire chief said an older couple was inside. A man in his 80s was in the basement when the explosion happened. "All he could explain is that he was...
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
Urban chickens proposed in Menasha
The city of Menasha will soon vote on an ordinance allowing residents to have chickens in their backyards.
WBAY Green Bay
Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Highway Department is announcing a construction project to address a high rate of injury crashes along Packerland Drive. It’s been dubbed the “most dangerous intersection in the county.”. Concrete barriers will be put in next week as a first step...
WBAY Green Bay
Fox Valley #FightsForJen after third cancer diagnosis
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -”In October of ‘16 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2018 I was diagnosed with skin cancer. Now I’m diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Sergeant Jennifer Clement with the Grand Chute Police Department said. She’s not letting her diagnosis slow her down.
101 WIXX
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
