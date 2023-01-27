ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10

Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
Sons Of Anarchy's Maggie Siff Was On The Same Page As Fans When Jax Cheated On Tara

Motorcycles, guns, and a rocking bluesy soundtrack are just some of the main elements that make "Sons of Anarchy" the best biker-themed "Hamlet" adaptation on television. Themes of betrayal, loss, and ambition are prevalent throughout the series as Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) goes from Vice President to President of the SAMCRO, all while trying to retain his soul.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Family Guy's Super Dark Episode From 2011 Still Has Viewers Reeling

When you watch an episode of "Family Guy," you can be reasonably confident about what to expect. There will be escapades at the expense of the Griffin family with Peter, Stewie, Brian, Lois, and Chris getting in some good jokes. Inevitably, some of those jokes will be cutaway gags that have nothing to do with the actual plot of the episode. And for the most part, the other characters will treat Meg like trash.
NCIS Scenes Acted So Badly We Can't Forget Them

The police procedural "NCIS" is one of the most popular franchises and longest-running scripted shows in broadcast television history. With 20 seasons and counting, "NCIS" continues to deliver the drama and excitement that drew audiences in from the very beginning. One important aspect that keeps a series running for this long is its ensemble cast, and "NCIS" has one of the most recognizable. Even as characters come and go and new ones are introduced, loyal fans continue to stick around and show love for a series that's been a part of their lives for years.
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach

Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts On Watching Her Co-Stars Grow Up

A coming-of-age story that celebrates one of TV's favorite fictional theoretical physicists. That's the basis of "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel series begins with a 9-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) entering high school in East Texas. He aces his classes, corrects his teachers, and picks up his first comic book.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45

Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Tom Hanks' Rise To Stardom Began By Kicking Fonzie Through A Window

Given what an almost universally beloved household name he's become, it is in some ways quite difficult to imagine Tom Hanks as a workaday actor, excited to land even a bit part in "Happy Days." That's actually what happened, though. The story goes like this. It wasn't long after the...
David McCallum's Favorite NCIS Memory Is The Moment He Was Offered The Role As Ducky

Scottish actor David McCallum is still in the business at the age of 89 and still going relatively strong in the role of medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the ever-popular "NCIS." In fact, McCallum is the last remaining original member of the show's cast, having been with the program since Season 1, although in recent years he only shows up on a handful of episodes per season (he also played the character on the two-part "Jag" episode from which "NCIS" was spun off).
George And Susan's Relationship Never Had A Proper Ending On Seinfeld

Throughout its nine seasons on NBC, "Seinfeld" had its share of outrageous storylines, many of which followed the romantic relationships of the core four characters: Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). In Season 4 George meets NBC executive Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg) and the unlikely pair get engaged.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Eric Christian Olsen Always Has To Have The Last Word On The Set Of NCIS: Los Angeles

The "NCIS" franchise has produced its share of spin-offs, but "NCIS: Los Angeles" still stands as its most successful. The spin-off started in 2009, and throughout its run on TV, it cemented itself as a consistent hit, as it outlasted others like "NCIS: NY" and NCIS: New Orleans." The show traded in the main series' nation capital setting for the sunny west coast. But despite a location change, the spin-off continued the tradition of combining thrilling crime-focused stories with a stellar cast. In this regard, among the L.A. branch office's ranks includes former LAPD Detective turned agent Marty Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen.
Star Trek's Anton Yelchin Had Fun Messing Around With Chekov's Accent

Today's Trekkies are quite familiar with the late actor Anton Yelchin's memorable performances as Mr. Chekov in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" movies, but the iconic character of the young, Russian ensign made his debut in the original "Star Trek" series during the Season 2 episode "Catspaw." Yes, chronologically, Pavel Andreievich Chekov, who was first portrayed by veteran performer Walter Koenig, joins up with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise for that season's initial voyage to the planet Vulcan in one of the show's best episodes, "Amok Time." However, "Catspaw" was moved down the schedule from Episode 1 to Episode 7, so the spooky installment would air just before Halloween (per StarTrek.com).
Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons Didn't Understand Todd Until Uncle Jack Entered The Picture

Jesse Plemons didn't join "Breaking Bad" until its 5th and final season, but the quiet yet violence-prone character he played, Todd Alquist, quickly became Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) methamphetamine cooking partner and right-hand man after Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) became disenchanted with his own partnership with Walt and turned against him. Todd appeared in just 13 episodes, but the character had a tremendous influence on the show's final story arc.
