ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
NOLA.com

Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD

An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Bloody Sunday in New Orleans claims 3 lives: What to know about the killings

Gun violence claimed three lives Sunday in New Orleans, including two teenagers. Three separate fatal shootings were reported in Little Woods, the Lower Garden District and the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Late Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported in the Old Aurora neighborhood on the west bank. Here's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Rose man identified as victim killed in Metairie double shooting

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in Metairie as Lance Washington Jr., 25. Washington, of St. Rose, was one of two men wounded by gunfire near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans

New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in Algiers, police report

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man late Saturday night. Investigators responded to reports of shots fired and a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Around 10:50 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

19-year-old charged with first degree murder in shooting death of Hammond woman

January 30, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – On January 29, 2023, at approximately 7:11 p.m., an officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a motorist who was traveling on Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway. The motorist informed the officer that a female in the car with him had just been shot. The victim, Tori Banks, 24, of Hammond, would be transported by Acadian Ambulance to North Oaks Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Man shot in Read Boulevard West on Sunday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Real Boulevard West area in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the leg at the 11000 block of Prentiss Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Tickfaw man wanted on molestation charge, authorities say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to locate a man with outstanding warrants. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, of Tickfaw, is wanted on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile.
TICKFAW, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy