January 30, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – On January 29, 2023, at approximately 7:11 p.m., an officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a motorist who was traveling on Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway. The motorist informed the officer that a female in the car with him had just been shot. The victim, Tori Banks, 24, of Hammond, would be transported by Acadian Ambulance to North Oaks Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO