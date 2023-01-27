Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey will not have separate trials
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman will not have separate trials. The teens were in court on Monday, where their attorneys asked that they all have separate trials in the dragging carjacking death of Linda Frickey in March 2022. The judge denied the...
NOLA.com
Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD
An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Judge strikes down request to try Linda Frickey’s accused carjackers as individuals, will be tried as adults
Four teenagers accused of the New Orleans carjacking last year that led to the dismemberment and death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in court again on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.
NOLA.com
Bloody Sunday in New Orleans claims 3 lives: What to know about the killings
Gun violence claimed three lives Sunday in New Orleans, including two teenagers. Three separate fatal shootings were reported in Little Woods, the Lower Garden District and the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Late Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported in the Old Aurora neighborhood on the west bank. Here's...
NOLA.com
St. Rose man identified as victim killed in Metairie double shooting
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in Metairie as Lance Washington Jr., 25. Washington, of St. Rose, was one of two men wounded by gunfire near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
Teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station
A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday.
'They took my best friend' - teen remembers 15-year-old lost to weekend gunshot
NEW ORLEANS — A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day,...
NOLA.com
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
Female juvenile killed in Little Woods shooting, suspect arrested
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Little Woods Sunday (Jan. 29th).
NOPD: Man killed in 11th Ward shooting
According to an NOPD spokesperson, the city’s second deadly shooting of the day happened around 8:30 p.m. on Constance Street near St. Andrew.
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Algiers, police report
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man late Saturday night. Investigators responded to reports of shots fired and a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Around 10:50 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive man...
an17.com
19-year-old charged with first degree murder in shooting death of Hammond woman
January 30, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – On January 29, 2023, at approximately 7:11 p.m., an officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a motorist who was traveling on Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway. The motorist informed the officer that a female in the car with him had just been shot. The victim, Tori Banks, 24, of Hammond, would be transported by Acadian Ambulance to North Oaks Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.
NOPD: One wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
According to the NOPD, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
WDSU
Man shot in Read Boulevard West on Sunday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Real Boulevard West area in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the leg at the 11000 block of Prentiss Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man accused of armed robbery in the French Quarter
New Orleans police announced the arrest of a suspect accused of armed robbery in the French Quarter. According to police, Keni Landix, 20, is being accused of robbing a victim at the 700 block of Urulines Avenue. Landix reportedly turned himself into officers in the Seventh District on Jan. 26...
Tickfaw man wanted on molestation charge, authorities say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to locate a man with outstanding warrants. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, of Tickfaw, is wanted on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile.
Teenage girl dies after being shot in New Orleans, man arrested
NEW ORLEANS — A young girl was shot and killed in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard Sunday afternoon, according to a press release by the NOPD. Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:41 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release. Warren Easton Charter High School identified...
