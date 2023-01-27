Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Frigid sunshine into Monday, rain by Thursday
SEATTLE - Don't let the beautiful sunshine fool you – it may look like summer, but it feels like winter stepping outside. Highs will only reach the upper 30s for most! We'll be dry into Wednesday. Lowland rain and mountain snow return Thursday. Temperatures today are super below average....
q13fox.com
Tonight's forecast: Feeling like the teens due to the winds
SEATTLE - Winter is making its presence known! Temperatures are rapidly dropping tonight. Expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees colder tomorrow morning (compared to this morning). On top of that, the winds are going to increase - making it feel even colder! Here is a look at what it'll feel like tomorrow morning:
q13fox.com
Get ready for colder air in Puget Sound this weekend
SEATTLE - Friday marks the 10th day in a row of below-average highs. The airport hit 48, just one degree shy of the norm for this time of year. Clouds continue through the overnight hours with a chance for a few showers to pop up. Lows sit near 40 for most folks south of Seattle with cooler lows to the north.
q13fox.com
$188M construction project on I-90 near Snoqualmie expected to delay traffic
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - One of the busiest traffic corridors in Western Washington needs to get worse before it can get better. Starting this week, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) moves into a new phase of its makeover of the SR-18 and I-90 exchange. That’s going to mean lane closures and even more congestion.
q13fox.com
Good news only: Days are getting longer, 'Local Appreciation Day' at Pike Place, bear spotting on Mars
SEATTLE - The doom and gloom of winter in Seattle is finally seeing some sunlight at the end of the tunnel, the sun's starting to set after 5:00 p.m. Pike Place Market hosted it’s first-ever "Local Appreciation Day". Also, bears are trending online and on Mars. Here are FOX...
q13fox.com
Northlake Tavern and Pizza House closes Tuesday
A beloved Seattle restaurant is closing on Tuesday. The owner of the Northlake Tavern and Pizza House says after 65 years in business, it's time for him to retire and focus on his health.
q13fox.com
'Knowing what happened here is just such a tragedy': Safety upgrades called for following woman hit and killed
SEATTLE - The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
q13fox.com
Cocktails from The Lodge at St. Edward in Kenmore
SEATTLE - The Lodge at St. Edward is a new hotel, restaurant and a small luxury spa in St. Edward State Park in Kenmore. It’s a beautifully restored landmark building that is tucked away among 326 acres of old growth forest. In The Lodge at St. Edward, there are...
q13fox.com
Intersection where young woman was hit and killed by SPD, was due for upgrades
The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
q13fox.com
Pike Place Market kicks-offs ‘Local Appreciation’ celebration
SEATTLE - Pike Place Market hosted it’s first-ever "Local Appreciation Day" on Saturday; a celebration that will continue into February. The whole purpose of the event is to thank those who shop at local businesses, eat local foods and support the market community every week, every month, and every year. The event ran from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
q13fox.com
Controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic expected to open Monday
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic is expected to open Monday, Jan. 30. This comes after the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic Thursday. According to the Acadia Health website, the treatment clinic...
q13fox.com
Renton PD offering free steering wheel locks for certain Hyundai vehicles
RENTON, Wash. - In response to a rise in thefts targeting other models of Hyundai's across the state and country, the Renton Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks for certain models to deter these thefts. Authorities attribute this spike in thefts to TikTok, where videos and groups show...
q13fox.com
Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville. Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed. Fire...
q13fox.com
Lynnwood opioid clinic to open Monday despite pushback
The controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic is expected to open Monday, Jan. 30. This comes after the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic Thursday.
q13fox.com
Hundreds gather to mourn 5 family members killed in a fire
TUMWATER, Wash. - Hundreds of people packed the Tumwater District Stadium on Sunday night – not for a football game, but for a goodbye. On Saturday, January 21st a fire ripped through the Cox family home in rural Thurston County. Steven and Destiny Cox were killed along with three of their children.
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed in Puyallup, no suspects identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday. Authorities say they received a call from a woman at 6:47 p.m. reporting her boyfriend had been shot. Officers were called to the location of the victim's car—near Rogers High School...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
q13fox.com
1 dead after shooting in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood, police investigating
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a 911 caller reported a man had been shot near the corner of 5th Ave NE and NE 42nd St. at around 11:00 p.m. When...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
q13fox.com
Community vigil honors Tyre Nichols' life, hoping for change
SEATTLE - The death of Tyre Nichols is being felt all across the country, after the 29-year-old father died in police custody. Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers following a traffic stop for alleged reckless driving. He was eventually taken to the hospital in critical condition, then died from his injuries just days later.
