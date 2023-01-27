SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - One of the busiest traffic corridors in Western Washington needs to get worse before it can get better. Starting this week, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) moves into a new phase of its makeover of the SR-18 and I-90 exchange. That’s going to mean lane closures and even more congestion.

