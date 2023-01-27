Read full article on original website
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Traffic Stop Results in Arrest on Drug Charges
A State Police traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Bedford residents on drug charges. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Jamisha Pantoja was pulled over for an equipment violation on State Road 37 in Lawrence County. During the stop, officers saw signs of criminal activity and a police dog detected drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle uncovered cocaine, methamphetamine, additional controlled substances, digital scales, and a loaded handgun. Pantoja and a passenger, 32-year-old Lacie Randolph, were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. A two-year-old girl who was riding in the car was released into the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
wbiw.com
Investigation of hunting equipment theft results in three arrests
PARIS CROSSING – Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding the theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located. Officers detained 40-year-old Terry...
IN driver arrested: 102 mph with drugs & gun in car
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Farmersburg man is facing felony charges after reportedly being clocked going more than 100 MPH on US 41 in Sullivan County. According to a post from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the arrest was made on Jan. 29 around 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of US 41 and County […]
14news.com
Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process
MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process. Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
wbiw.com
Couple arrested after a domestic dispute in the presence of a minor
MITCHELL – On Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 12:54 p.m. Mitchell Police officers were summoned to a home in the 200 block of West Main Street after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived 30-year-old Paige Penrose told police she had been involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend 39-year-old Kristopher Canfield, of Bedford.
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
wslmradio.com
Salem Man Arrested After Hiding In Home For Over 5 Hours
A Salem man was arrested this afternoon after hiding from police for five and-a-half hours. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies served an arrest warrant to Shawn Colglazier, 40, 2133 East Old 160 in Salem. According to a press release, when officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the...
ISP finds cocaine, meth and handgun after traffic stop
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers found several grams of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun after conducting a traffic stop on Friday. ISP said a vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation on State Road 37 in Lawrence County that led to troopers discovering 60 grams of cocaine, three grams of methamphetamine, […]
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man arrested after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing the scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers responded to Ace Pawn on 5th Street after a report of an accident. When police arrived at 3:26 a.m. they found the vehicle a 2013 Fiat 500 blocking the eastbound lane of 5th Street, unoccupied and that the vehicle had struck a utility pole.
14news.com
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested a man who they say got his car stuck on railroad tracks while driving drunk. It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at Morgan Avenue and Read Street. Police say 71-year-old James Galloway admitted to having five liquor drinks at a bar. They say...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Multiple Arrests Over The Weekend
A traffic stop conducted by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Grayville man on Friday evening. At around 9:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle in the Casey’s parking lot and arrested 30 year old Lee Linder for Driving While License Suspended. After running Linder’s information through Dispatch it was discovered that he was wanted on an Edwards County Warrant for Aggravated Identity Theft. Linder was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $500. Linder paid bond and was released.
wdrb.com
2 Lawrence County women arrested for dealing cocaine, Indiana State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
vincennespbs.org
Tools stolen in Sullivan County
The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
wbiw.com
A traffic stop lands two women behind bars for dealing cocaine
BEDFORD – On Friday, January 27th, Senior Trooper Richard Klun was working the areas of I-69 and State Road 37 during High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two residents of Lawrence County. The driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Jamisha...
14news.com
EPD: Driver nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit crashes into traffic signal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they ended up arresting the reported victim of a hit and run. They say they were called to Mount Vernon Avenue near Michigan Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say a hit and run was reported, and a car had hit a traffic...
MyWabashValley.com
Police searching for a truck stolen over the weekend
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police in Sullivan County are asking for the public’s help finding a truck that was stolen from a Shelburn business over the weekend. It was taken Saturday morning from the Sunoco Station in Shelburn, sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to a post on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
wbiw.com
Arrest made when concerned citizen calls police about man slumped over his steering wheel on Spice Valley Road
BEDFORD – A Mitchell was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request to conduct a welfare check on a male who was possibly unconscious, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Spice Valley Road. Before police arrived dispatch received...
wbiw.com
Warrant service leads to a man facing additional felony drug charges
JEFFERSONVILLE – A Southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous felony charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant out of Harrison County. On Thursday, January 26th, Master Trooper Mark LaMaster, Master Trooper Nathan Abbott, and Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation after receiving information on the possible whereabouts of 29-year-old Jerome Wesley Miller of Jeffersonville. Miller had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Harrison County, Indiana.
Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; 2 men arrested
With the help of K9s, Edinburgh police recovered 234 grams of meth and six pounds of marijuana.
