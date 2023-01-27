A State Police traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Bedford residents on drug charges. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Jamisha Pantoja was pulled over for an equipment violation on State Road 37 in Lawrence County. During the stop, officers saw signs of criminal activity and a police dog detected drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle uncovered cocaine, methamphetamine, additional controlled substances, digital scales, and a loaded handgun. Pantoja and a passenger, 32-year-old Lacie Randolph, were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. A two-year-old girl who was riding in the car was released into the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO