Youngstown, OH

Ryan Day adds James Laurinaitis to football staff

James Laurinaitis, one of the most decorated linebackers in Ohio State history during a four year – 2005-08 – career as a Buckeye, is returning to his alma mater as a member of the coaching staff. Head coach Ryan Day announced the news today that Laurinaitis, a graduate assistant at Notre Dame this past season, will join his staff as a graduate assistant coach who will work with the team’s linebackers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Grass vs. turf football field debate at Sharon High School

It's the debate between glass versus turf on high school football fields. On Monday, the Sharon City School District met to discuss the possibility of putting new turf on their football field. From repairing the weathered grass field to replacing it with turf, it's a discussion that's got a lot of people talking with mixed reactions on what the district should do.
SHARON, PA

