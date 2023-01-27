Ohio State was well-represented on Pro Football Focus’ ranking of the top 101 players in 2022, with seven Buckeyes put on the list on Friday. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback C.J. Stroud led the way, with Harrison checking in at No. 6 and Stroud coming in at No. 7. Harrison finished with 1,263 yard and 14 touchdowns, hauling in the largest share of Stroud’s 3,688 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO