ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Wrestling Completes Weekend Sweep Of Michigan Schools

Ohio State wrestling remains undefeated in Big Ten dual play and picked up perhaps its biggest win of the season Friday. The No. 5 Buckeyes went on the road and toppled rival No. 7 Michigan 23-15 before returning home to obliterate Michigan State 36-3 Sunday. Freshman Jesse Mendez, the No....
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Comeback Falls Short For No. 2 Ohio State In 73-65 Loss To Purdue

No. 2 Ohio State stumbled to its third consecutive loss on Sunday, dropping a 73-65 contest to visiting Purdue. Despite Ohio State tying the game in the fourth quarter after facing a 46-29 deficit early in the third frame, the Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3) were unable to complete the comeback after the Boilermakers (15-6, 6-5 Big Ten) closed the contest out with a 15-7 run over the game’s final minutes.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Blown Out By Indiana 86-70 For Seventh Loss In Last Eight Games

Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino dropped a game-high 24 points, sparked by a 6-of-9 mark from three-point range, while helping the Hoosiers hand Ohio State an 86-70 loss, its seventh in the last eight games, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday. Indiana (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) utilized...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
buckeyesports.com

Seven Buckeyes Land On Pro Football Focus’ Top 101 Players Of 2022

Ohio State was well-represented on Pro Football Focus’ ranking of the top 101 players in 2022, with seven Buckeyes put on the list on Friday. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback C.J. Stroud led the way, with Harrison checking in at No. 6 and Stroud coming in at No. 7. Harrison finished with 1,263 yard and 14 touchdowns, hauling in the largest share of Stroud’s 3,688 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy