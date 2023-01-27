Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
KSBW 8 and Red Cross to partner, raise money for storm victims
SALINAS, Calif. — The American Red Cross and KSBW 8 will partner on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to raise money for Central Coast residents affected by this year's deadly storms. Video Player: Red Cross storm recovery efforts on the Central Coast. With the help of volunteers, the Red Cross can...
KSBW.com
Top spellers compete in Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The top spellers from across Santa Cruz County competed in the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee on Saturday. The top two spellers from every public and private school in the county were eligible to take part. Spellers in grades four through six competed in the elementary division, while students in seventh through ninth grades faced off in the junior division.
mendocinobeacon.com
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
'No simple fix': Watsonville's most vulnerable seek answers, assurances in flooding aftermath
Those who live in the lowest-lying areas adjacent to the Pajaro River's tributaries knew that flooding was a possibility, but most had never seen it for themselves. When a weather system predicted to drop far less rainfall than it did arrived on New Year's Eve, it created a perfect storm of chaos for many residents — particularly some of the area's oldest and most vulnerable in the neighborhood known as The Villages.
KSBW.com
Volunteers work to return Carr Lake to native habitat
SALINAS, Calif. — The work to restore a portion of the Carr Lake basin into an open space is slow but steady. On Saturday, volunteers with the Habitat Stewardship Project were out pulling up invasive grasses and planting natives. Recent rains fueled the growth of invasive grasses choking out...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Tacos Jalisciense’s New Seaside Spot
January 27, 2023 – The debut of Tacos Jalisciense was supposed to be suave. It was a lot closer to loco. Owner, operator and chief salsa maker Moises Llamas Hernandez is no stranger to the Mexican food game. He and his family run five other taquerias, including popular Tacos...
KSBW.com
Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver off Fanshell Beach in Monterey County
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard and partners have suspended the search for a missing 27-year-old diver off Fanshell Beach in Monterey County Sunday. The search was suspended pending further information after Coast Guard and Navy responders searched over 17 hours, covering 111 square miles with no sign of the missing diver.
KSBW.com
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
KSBW.com
Rare sports cards worth more than $25,000 stolen in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Police in Monterey are investigating a burglary that happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at the Monterey Bay Collector’s Lounge. Enrique Villarreal, the owner of the shop, said thousands of dollars of sports memorabilia was taken in the heist. Surveillance footage shows a person, wearing all...
montereycountyweekly.com
Low-income apartments sit empty in Salinas, despite a pressing need for housing.
Where an aging, low-income, 40-unit apartment building once sat at 1115 Parkside St. in Salinas, there are now two gleaming buildings featuring 80 units for low-income seniors. At one time, the old building that was torn down was connected by a bridge to a twin building at 1114 Parkside that still stands. The remnants of the chopped-off bridge still hang from the remaining building, decaying in the elements, an apt metaphor for the break between the two agencies that own each building.
montereycountyweekly.com
A few inspiring words about doing good, for yourself and others.
David Schmalz here, thinking about how weird and wonderful the world can be, how the trajectory of people’s lives can sometimes shift dramatically through a stroke of luck, good or bad. The reason that’s on my mind is because, more than any other story in this week’s issue of...
KSBW.com
18-year-old killed in Boulder Creek shooting identified
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — -Video from previous broadcast. The victim of a deadly shooting at a Boulder Creek party has been identified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, the victim was Rowan Parham, 18, of Soquel. Parham was a former Soquel High School Student. The...
KSBW.com
Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
esterobaynews.com
Search for Little Boy Swept Away Storm Takes Two Lives
Kyle Doan, 5, who has not been found since swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9. The Jan. 8-9 storm that caused widespread destruction from flooding, also claimed the lives of two and possibly a third person. Search and rescue crews have worked daily since the storm to find a...
KSBW.com
15 arrests made in south Monterey County after probation and parole compliance checks
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Probation Department conducted probation and parole compliance checks in all south Monterey County cities which resulted in 15 probation or parole violation arrests. According to Officers the search was conducted Thursday and Involved the King City Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Soledad...
27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police discovered over 30 grams of drugs and 27 glass pipes during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped the driver on his cell phone after passing a patrol car. Officers saw what looked like crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Police found 6.7 grams of suspected The post 27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest appeared first on KION546.
One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed to KION that a 48 year old man has died after a stabbing occurred on 870 Line Street on Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. for a reported assault. Officers saw the 48 year old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers and Hollister Fire The post One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested appeared first on KION546.
