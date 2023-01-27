Jacksonville teen hopeful to make team USA competitive weightlifting team for 2024 Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Teenager, who is a competitive weightlifting sensation is hopeful he’ll represent Team USA in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

His dad tells me he knew he was going to be special since he was about 9 years old.

Caden Cahoy is not your average 18-year-old.

“I’m training 5 days a week, two to three days out of the week I come twice a day,” says Cahoy.

That’s how he trains as a competitive weightlifter.

Since the age of 9, he’s no stranger to winning either, earning several medals and honors.

Now he’s trying to compete at the highest level, to earn a spot on Team USA.

Clean, jerk and snatch are the two movements that are in the Olympics that I’ll compete in,” says Cahoy.

Cahoy still has an uphill climb until he can accomplish his goal. He says he has several qualifying competitions across the world that he’s participating in.

“I’m going to Europe, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Colombia just a whole different bunch of countries,” says Cahoy.

Cahoy’s father. Chad is also his coach. he says he knew at a young age that his son would be special

When he was two years old he had the most insane balance I’ve ever seen,” says Chad Cahoy.

Chad says as a father and a coach, it would mean the world for his son to represent Team USA

“I can’t describe the feeling. it’s a ton of emotions. I’m happy for him, I’m proud, and I’m honored to be a part of this. I’m honored to be his dad,” says Chad Cahoy.

And the entire gym is behind Cahoy.

A member of Jacksonville Strength has created GoFundMe to help raise money to send Cahoy to the Olympics. You can donate HERE.

