Albany, GA

Cause of fatal Albany house fire released

Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Berrien Co. family still mourning death of 15-year-old boy. Updated: 9 hours ago. It was a regular weekend gone...
ALBANY, GA
Dougherty Co. working through backlog of court cases from COVID

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, life as we know it was put on hold. Although crime did not stop during COVID, the processing of court cases was put on hold. Many are calling it “COVID backlog.” Representing the cases that were filed but went unaddressed because of the pandemic in Dougherty County. Now those cases are being brought back to court, hopefully bringing justice to those who were affected.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Albany Recreation and Parks offers 'Day to Shine'

ALBANY — The Albany Recreation and Parks Department is offering “A Day to Shine” for area students with a Tuesday dance at the Albany Civic Center. The dance is open to special needs children in the community and will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event is free for children grades 4-12 and will include activities, dancing, music and encouraging words from a speaker.
ALBANY, GA
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A local group is taking an aggressive approach to saving lives on the street of Albany with drug overdoses on the rise everywhere. “229 Safer Living Access” has been trying to save the lives of drug users and sex workers for three years now. They provide resources such as Narcan and clean needles. Within one day of distribution, over 200 supplies are passed out.
ALBANY, GA
SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
ALBANY, GA
Politics is a no-no at Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

ALBANY — In today’s ultra-sensitive, ultra-partisan political climate, you mention any elected position — say “mayor” — and you can expect some kind of political blowback. But politics has nothing to do with the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast that has been going strong in...
ALBANY, GA
Economist: Albany to outperform nation in mild recession

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Updated: 4 hours ago. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop...
ALBANY, GA
Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Molson Coors plant has issued a statement about layoffs due to seasonal production. According to a statement from the company, around 45 people will be laid off starting Jan. 30. The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period...
ALBANY, GA
Community remembers Cairo fallen officer

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are mourning the loss of a Cairo police officer who died in the line of duty Saturday evening. Police said that Clarence or “CJ” Williams died from a medical episode while on a foot pursuit. Cairo City Hall,...
CAIRO, GA
Colquitt County’s Bart Davis Named Georgia Farmer of the Year

Bart Davis never sought recognition as a farmer. But praise and accolades found him on Friday. He was recognized as Georgia’s Farmer of the Year during the University of Georgia Ag Forecast event at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton, Georgia. The Colquitt County row crop producer, who farms cotton, peanuts, corn and cattle was humbled with the honor.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
ALBANY, GA
Albany man arrested on gun charges

ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
ALBANY, GA
Lewis Taylor Farms counters rising labor costs

Lewis Taylor Farms Inc., one of the Southeast’s largest privately-owned vegetable and greenhouse operations, battles escalating costs through in-house mechanization and efficient use of labor as well as improved methods of fighting pests and diseases. In 2019, the farm paid $350 a ton for fertilizer. Today, it’s $960. Cartons...
TIFTON, GA

