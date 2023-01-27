ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Ice flies off semitruck on I-69, damaging nearby vehicle

(WXYZ) — We all know we are supposed to clean the snow off our vehicles, but Michigan State Police say you should be warned that it is also the law. Now, one local woman is showing us why, sharing a picture of her smashed windshield. Courtney Protz-Sanders says it...
DAVISON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

More than 130 dogs saved during massive dogfighting bust in Detroit area

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's hard knowing that there are dogs out there being subjected to cruel treatment and left to suffer in horrible conditions. There are now fewer thanks to a joint state and federal investigation and the nonprofit organization that was called in to assist with saving 133 dogs in the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

City of Detroit investing $100M in job training program

(WXYZ) — Detroit is pushing hard to get the long-term unemployed back to work. A new scholarship program in the city aims to pay residents to gain the basic skills needed to re-enter the workforce. The city has been making progress toward bringing down the unemployment rate since spiking...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman launches wellness brand after husband's cancer diagnosis

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Meet Alison Jones, the founder of 'Alive + Kind'. A wife and mother of two, she says the brand's merchandise promotes wellness. "We started taking life's obstacles like illness and mental health and began making t-shirts out of them. I'm Just happy to be alive," said Alison Jones, founder of Alive + Kind.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Coldest week of winter so far.

Tonight: Very cold with some breaks in the clouds. Low of 4° in Detroit. Wind chills could drop to as low as -5° in Detroit and -10° outside the city. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Bright and cold in the morning. More clouds late with a high of 19°. Winds: W 5-10 mph. The warmest wind chills in the afternoon will stay around 10°.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Several injuries reported after multi-semi & vehicle crash along I-94

Michigan State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving cars and semi-trucks along I-94 in Chelsea. According to police, it happened along westbound I-94 near Main St. early Monday morning, and the highway is closed. MSP said three semi trucks and three vehicles were involved in the crash, and it...
CHELSEA, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mayor Duggan highlights programs that pay Detroiters for career training

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One hundred million dollars in scholarships is up for grabs for Detroit adults looking to kick-start their career. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the Detroit at Work program will pay Detroiters an hourly wage for pursuing a GED or skilled training. Mayor Mike Duggan held...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing teen last seen Friday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Lauryn Watson, 13, of Southfield was last seen on January 27 at approximately 8:49 p.m. in Southfield when she left home and has not been seen since. Watson, a black female, is...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

