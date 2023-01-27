Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Fundraiser planned for MSP trooper hurt during crash investigation in Detroit
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is asking the public to help a trooper who was seriously injured while investigating a crash in Detroit in December. MSP says trooper Anna Humes was hurt on Dec. 23, 2022. She was responding to a crash on I-94 near Chene Street.
Tv20detroit.com
Ice flies off semitruck on I-69, damaging nearby vehicle
(WXYZ) — We all know we are supposed to clean the snow off our vehicles, but Michigan State Police say you should be warned that it is also the law. Now, one local woman is showing us why, sharing a picture of her smashed windshield. Courtney Protz-Sanders says it...
Tv20detroit.com
University of Michigan Health System says cyber attack affecting public websites
(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Health System says a cyber attack on a vendor is affecting their public websites. The hospital system has released the following statement about the attack. They also stress none of the affect systems contain patient information. University of Michigan Health has been experiencing...
Tv20detroit.com
More than 130 dogs saved during massive dogfighting bust in Detroit area
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's hard knowing that there are dogs out there being subjected to cruel treatment and left to suffer in horrible conditions. There are now fewer thanks to a joint state and federal investigation and the nonprofit organization that was called in to assist with saving 133 dogs in the Detroit area.
Tv20detroit.com
AG reaches settlement with company over release of PFAS from Brighton facility
(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has reached a settlement in a lawsuit against a company over the release PFAS near a southeast Michigan facility. According to the AG's office, the lawsuit was against Asahi Kasei Plastics North American Inc. and was over the release...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit protestors call for police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols to be jailed
DETROIT — Saturday afternoon about a dozen people from the group "BAMN" gathered on Schaefer Road in Detroit outside Imperial Fresh Markets for a "Justice for Tyre Nichols" protest. The protestors signs called for the police officers charged in the death of Nichols to be jailed, and for full...
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit investing $100M in job training program
(WXYZ) — Detroit is pushing hard to get the long-term unemployed back to work. A new scholarship program in the city aims to pay residents to gain the basic skills needed to re-enter the workforce. The city has been making progress toward bringing down the unemployment rate since spiking...
Tv20detroit.com
Woman launches wellness brand after husband's cancer diagnosis
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Meet Alison Jones, the founder of 'Alive + Kind'. A wife and mother of two, she says the brand's merchandise promotes wellness. "We started taking life's obstacles like illness and mental health and began making t-shirts out of them. I'm Just happy to be alive," said Alison Jones, founder of Alive + Kind.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Coldest week of winter so far.
Tonight: Very cold with some breaks in the clouds. Low of 4° in Detroit. Wind chills could drop to as low as -5° in Detroit and -10° outside the city. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Bright and cold in the morning. More clouds late with a high of 19°. Winds: W 5-10 mph. The warmest wind chills in the afternoon will stay around 10°.
Tv20detroit.com
Several injuries reported after multi-semi & vehicle crash along I-94
Michigan State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving cars and semi-trucks along I-94 in Chelsea. According to police, it happened along westbound I-94 near Main St. early Monday morning, and the highway is closed. MSP said three semi trucks and three vehicles were involved in the crash, and it...
Tv20detroit.com
Mayor Duggan highlights programs that pay Detroiters for career training
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One hundred million dollars in scholarships is up for grabs for Detroit adults looking to kick-start their career. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the Detroit at Work program will pay Detroiters an hourly wage for pursuing a GED or skilled training. Mayor Mike Duggan held...
Tv20detroit.com
15-year-old girl missing in Ann Arbor, family and police outline the suspicious details
With tears in their eyes Anthony Lopez, Michael Sugano, and John Davidson all sat together on a family couch to talk about their missing 15-year-old sister and daughter, Adriana Davidson. John Davidson told 7 Action News he last heard from his daughter, who they call "Addy," when she left to...
Tv20detroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing teen last seen Friday
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Lauryn Watson, 13, of Southfield was last seen on January 27 at approximately 8:49 p.m. in Southfield when she left home and has not been seen since. Watson, a black female, is...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor family searching for 15-year-old missing since Friday; foul play is suspected
ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor is now entering its third day. 15-year-old Adriana Davidson never came home from school Friday and the details surrounding her disappearance have her family concerned about foul play. Adriana’s father John Davidson tells 7 Action...
