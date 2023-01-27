Surprising Marquette will be out to maintain a share of the Big East lead when the 14th-ranked Golden Eagles host Villanova on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Marquette (17-5, 9-2 Big East), which has won eight of its past nine games, moved into a share of the lead with an 89-69 victory at DePaul on Saturday, scoring 56 points in the second half.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO