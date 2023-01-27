ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Tate guides Norfolk State over North Carolina Central 77-71

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Dana Tate scored 21 points to help Norfolk State fend off North Carolina Central 77-71 on Monday night. Tate had five rebounds for the Spartans (15-7, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. hit two 3-pointers and scored 18. Caheim Brown sank 11 of 13 free throws and scored 17.
NORFOLK, VA
No. 14 Marquette takes balanced attack into clash with Villanova

Surprising Marquette will be out to maintain a share of the Big East lead when the 14th-ranked Golden Eagles host Villanova on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Marquette (17-5, 9-2 Big East), which has won eight of its past nine games, moved into a share of the lead with an 89-69 victory at DePaul on Saturday, scoring 56 points in the second half.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bynum leads No. 23 Providence past Villanova 70-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova 70-65 on Sunday. The game was played at the Wells Fargo Center and ended about an hour before the Philadelphia Eagles hosted...
PROVIDENCE, RI

