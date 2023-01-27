Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan returns to Hersheypark for ‘Country on Tour’ concert
Country star Luke Bryan will make a return appearance to Hersheypark Stadium this summer. The “Kick the Dust Up” singer and “American Idol” judge will perform in Hershey at 7 p.m. July 13. Jackson Dean, Alana Springsteen and Conner Smith will also perform. Tickets go on...
Schuylkill County band featured in movie soundtracks
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later. "We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
Hershey Bears holding annual Teddy Bear Toss
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual event is happening on Sunday at the Giant Center in Hershey. The annual Giant Teddy Bear Toss Held by the Hershey Bears hockey team allows fans to bring new, stuffed items to the game to throw onto the ice when the Bears score their first goal.
Reese’s introduces dipped animal crackers
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Reese’s announced that they are introducing a brand-new snack that will take you back to your childhood. If you’re feeling nostalgic, or just really love animal crackers, Reese’s has you covered. They are introducing their new snack option, Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers. The bite-sized animal crackers are covered in peanut butter […]
Local squads compete in PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships (PHOTOS)
The best in cheer was on display Friday during the preliminary round of the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships in Hershey. One hundred and seventeen cheer squads from Pennsylvania, nine from the Lehigh Valley, converged on the Giant Center vying for trophies, medals and bragging rights. Each squad must perform its...
Sharks ready to chomp at 10th season with the Outlaws | Fast Lane
HANOVER, Pa. — It wasn’t long ago that the Shark Racing duo were two kids, looking through a fence, dreaming about one-day becoming professional drivers. Flash forward to 2023, Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart are set to embark on their 10th season with the World of Outlaws, alongside the legend Bobby Allen, at the forefront.
Kris Webb brings “A Gettysburg Christmas” to Gettysburg
Gettysburg resident Kris Webb has a lot on her mind. Not only is she an artist/stylist and owner of Sixty East hair salon, but from now until December, Kris is immersed in the production of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” a heartwarming family film now being created in the streets, landmarks, and businesses of this quaint, historic town.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
Second jury picked for trial of Pa. woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband
LEWISBURG – A second jury has been selected for the trial of a Union County woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband. Although the panel was picked Monday, the trial of Myrle E. Miller, 77, Millmont, is not scheduled to begin until April 18. It will last 10 days.
Harrisburg’s Amir Jones ‘can’t wait to get to work’ after making his college pick
Amir Jones showed he was one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile defenders across the past two seasons. He said Sunday he plans on continue to show off those skills in college close to home after committing to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...
Lebanon County Commission announces Women’s Hall of Fame inductees
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Commission for Women announced their inductees for their 13th annual Women’s Hall of Fame. The goal of the commons is to honor those women who have quietly used their talents to increase the quality of lives throughout Lebanon County. As...
Cumberland Valley takes 3rd in PIAA competitive spirit championships: See full list of winners
Cumberland Valley took third place in the 2023 PIAA competitive spirit championships Saturday at Giant Center, earning a 91.7667 in the finals. The Eagles entered the final round Saturday as the top performer from the 3A small varsity group from prelims. They finished only behind Garnet Valley and South Fayette in their division.
We saved you a bite: Porch Restaurant & Pub (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Nick Lepone, Waylon Troutman pace Millersburg boys hoops in 50-42 victory against Juniata
Nick Lepone and Waylon Troutman sparked Millersburg in a 50-42 win over Juniata Monday. Lepone and Troutman each finished the contest with 14 points. Teammates Kerry Forney and Isaiah Dyer chipped in 8 points and 7 points, respectively. Bryce Rush and Jasper Shepps paced the Indians with 9 points apiece....
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/28/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 28. June E. (Campbell) Blain, 93, of Ickesburg passed away in Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was beloved by many in her community. Her heartfelt hugs never will be forgotten. Anyone...
Mechanicsburg LB Sage Thomas adds to his list of college offers
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas is now up to two college offers. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior linebacker said he added an offer from Sacred Heart this week. He also claims an offer from Duquesne. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thomas had 120 tackles, 18...
Why hasn't south central Pennsylvania gotten much snow this winter? | Weather Rewind
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It’s time for another Weather Rewind, where we look back at this week’s past weather—with a twist. This week, we’re looking back at the latest winter storm. It looked a lot like past systems this season and resulted in lighter snow accumulations.
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 1)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
