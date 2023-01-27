ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County band featured in movie soundtracks

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later. "We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey Bears holding annual Teddy Bear Toss

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual event is happening on Sunday at the Giant Center in Hershey. The annual Giant Teddy Bear Toss Held by the Hershey Bears hockey team allows fans to bring new, stuffed items to the game to throw onto the ice when the Bears score their first goal.
HERSHEY, PA
YourErie

Reese’s introduces dipped animal crackers

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Reese’s announced that they are introducing a brand-new snack that will take you back to your childhood. If you’re feeling nostalgic, or just really love animal crackers, Reese’s has you covered. They are introducing their new snack option, Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers. The bite-sized animal crackers are covered in peanut butter […]
HERSHEY, PA
FOX43.com

Sharks ready to chomp at 10th season with the Outlaws | Fast Lane

HANOVER, Pa. — It wasn’t long ago that the Shark Racing duo were two kids, looking through a fence, dreaming about one-day becoming professional drivers. Flash forward to 2023, Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart are set to embark on their 10th season with the World of Outlaws, alongside the legend Bobby Allen, at the forefront.
HANOVER, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Porch Restaurant & Pub (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/28/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 28. June E. (Campbell) Blain, 93, of Ickesburg passed away in Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was beloved by many in her community. Her heartfelt hugs never will be forgotten. Anyone...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

