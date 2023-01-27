Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback Market
When the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, many opinions were thrown out there on Cleveland's decision. That decision could soon look like a bargain at $46 million if Watson can return to himself in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to begin contract talks on a new deal that very well could exceed Aaron Rodgers' yearly amount of $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Reich to Retain Two Key Assistants
The Carolina Panthers saw major improvement in its offensive line and special teams unit in 2022 and because of it, new head coach Frank Reich will be keeping OL coach James Campen and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on his staff, according to a report from Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald
Hendon Hooker Progressing Quickly With ACL Rehab
While other prospects are hoping to make headlines with their on-field performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl, quarterback Hendon Hooker has already done that off the field. Hooker was one of the top signal callers this past season but tore his ACL against South Carolina, ending his season and pre-draft process. He accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl but won't be able to do any on-field work for teams.
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder’s Next Slate of Games Present Chance to Go on Win Streak
Oklahoma City continues to hover around the .500 mark on the season. Their upcoming stretch gives them a chance to get hot and possibly raise their record above the .500 mark. The Thunder’s next four games include two games against both the Rockets and Warriors. The games will both be split between home and away.
Tri-City Herald
Bracketology: Michigan State moves up in ESPN’s latest projections
The 2022-23 college basketball season is creeping towards tournament time. Teams across the country are in the heart of their conference schedule, looking to catch fire at the right time. Right in the middle of things is Michigan State, which is currently sitting fourth in the Big Ten standings. Most...
Tri-City Herald
How Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie Made Most of Playing ‘Luka Role’
Spencer Dinwiddie has filled the "Luka role" for the Dallas Mavericks as Doncic recovers from a sprained ankle. About three minutes into Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns, the three-time All-NBA First-Team guard went down with his injury. With Christian Wood also sidelined, Dinwiddie became the top option, finishing with 36 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.
Tri-City Herald
Orlando Magic Stun Sixers in South Philly With Comeback Win
Coming off of a comeback victory against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Monday night to host the Orlando Magic for the first time this year. Earlier in the season, the Sixers paid a visit to Orlando to face the Magic in back-to-back...
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor, gearing up for the first of two-straight matchups against the Orlando Magic at home on Monday night. Coming off of a successful two-game slate last week, the Sixers will look to keep the ball rolling. Last Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season. Going into the game, the Sixers were on a five-game win streak, which they formed on the road out West.
Tri-City Herald
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Gain Extra Pick in Athletic Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A year ago, this trade in The Athletic’s new mock draft would have seemed preposterous: the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions making a deal and flip-flopping draft positions. But the Packers and Lions both made deals with the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s draft, so anything is possible.
Tri-City Herald
Colts to Hold Second Interviews with 2 More Head Coach Candidates
The Indianapolis Colts' vast head coaching search continues to develop this weekend as it has been reported that they will hold second interviews with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. "Indianapolis is planning to conduct a second head coaching interview with...
Tri-City Herald
Could Mavs Pursue Trade For Jazz Guard Collin Sexton?
The Utah Jazz should be one of the key sellers that NBA teams are monitoring ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. One team that could benefit from making an upgrade is the Dallas Mavericks. Is there room for both teams to benefit from making a deal together? If so, one name worth considering is Collin Sexton.
Comments / 0