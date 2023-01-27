Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: moments ago. |. Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef...
Honolulu Homeowners Are Shocked At New Property Tax Bills. Here’s Something That Could Help
When Andria Tupola first heard of a policy designed to prevent property taxes from spiking sharply when property assessments rise, she filed the idea in her head as an interesting concept not related to her job at the time. Then, Tupola was a Hawaii state representative trying to learn more...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
LIST: Best schools for athletes in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best schools for athletes in Hawaii.
honolulumagazine.com
New and Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 2
The promise of an Italian-Korean fusion restaurant is taking shape in the lobby of downtown’s Executive Centre, where Bishop ‘Onokai is slated for a February grand opening. Featuring dishes by David Jung, former chef of the Ramada Seoul Hotel, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner in the space formerly occupied by Hukilau Honolulu. Look for Jung’s takes on antipasti, pastas, risotto and steak dishes, along with black bean jajangmyun noodles and their traditional sweet-sour pork accompaniment, tang suyuk. Later this year, the restaurant will start turning out prepared Korean dishes for takeout upstairs when 88 Mart, formerly of Ke‘eaumoku Street, reopens at street level as downtown’s only full-service grocery.
hawaiinewsnow.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. HNN visited Nami Kaze, one of the nominees in the Best New Restaurant category and a modern izakaya and sushi bar near Pier 38 in Honolulu, to talk story with chef-owner and Kauai native Jason Peel.
LIST: Best croissant shops in Honolulu to check out
Yelp ranks the best spots to grab a croissant within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.
KITV.com
Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says
The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm. Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says. The investigation into...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former police chief prevails in defamation suit brought by ex-SHOPO president
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury on Monday sided with former Police Chief Susan Ballard in a defamation suit. The suit was brought by Tenari Maafala, who stepped down as president of the police union in 2018. Maafala had argued that Ballard damaged his reputation with statements she made to Honolulu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Beer Fest highlights local craft beer makers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Beer Fest is back at Bishop Museum Great Lawn on Saturday night. Among the beer innovators taking part is Nick Wong, co-founder of Beer Lab, who joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about adding island flavors to the art of beer making and challenges for the local manufacturing industry.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aloha, Jonathan! HNN says goodbye to 'This is Now' creator Jonathan Jared Saupe
Residents call for more action after tour boat gets too close to dolphins at remote Oahu beach. Federal officials are investigating a tour boat that came close to dolphins off West Oahu. Rainbow Warriors baseball gets set to open the season against Wright State. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. It...
americanmilitarynews.com
13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested
Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
Washington Examiner
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
KHON2
Food 2Go – Ahi & Vegetable
For Aloha Foodie Friday, we’re checking out a wonderful food spot in Kalihi that’s been serving the freshest seafood and bentos for over 15 years. That’s right, it’s Ahi & Vegetable. For more information, including their hours and menu, visit the Ahi & Vegetable website. Joining...
newsfromthestates.com
Miske Trial Postponed As Prosecutors Present New Details Of Alleged Conflicts Involving Lead Attorneys
Federal prosecutors say Michael Miske used Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control as the headquarters for his criminal enterprise. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2020) The trial of alleged racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr. and six remaining co-defendants has been delayed again, as newly released details have given fresh impetus to efforts by prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s lead co-counsel, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos.
Moiliili residential high-rise to replace walk-up apartments
The Honolulu City Council signed off on the construction of a residential high-rise in Moiliili. The developers said more than half of the units will be affordable housing units, but not everyone in the community is on board yet.
KITV.com
Missing Oahu Woman Found Dead
WAIKELE, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that the body of missing woman, Johnalynn Ilae, was found in the Waikele area. Homicide detectives are on the scene at a Lumiauau Street townhouse complex, .3 miles from where the woman's car was found on Friday.
Multiple power outages across Oahu as weather intensifies
Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions between Haleiwa and Laniakea due to a downed tree on power lines.
