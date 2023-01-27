ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: moments ago. |. Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

New and Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 2

The promise of an Italian-Korean fusion restaurant is taking shape in the lobby of downtown’s Executive Centre, where Bishop ‘Onokai is slated for a February grand opening. Featuring dishes by David Jung, former chef of the Ramada Seoul Hotel, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner in the space formerly occupied by Hukilau Honolulu. Look for Jung’s takes on antipasti, pastas, risotto and steak dishes, along with black bean jajangmyun noodles and their traditional sweet-sour pork accompaniment, tang suyuk. Later this year, the restaurant will start turning out prepared Korean dishes for takeout upstairs when 88 Mart, formerly of Ke‘eaumoku Street, reopens at street level as downtown’s only full-service grocery.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. HNN visited Nami Kaze, one of the nominees in the Best New Restaurant category and a modern izakaya and sushi bar near Pier 38 in Honolulu, to talk story with chef-owner and Kauai native Jason Peel.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says

The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm. Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says. The investigation into...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Beer Fest highlights local craft beer makers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Beer Fest is back at Bishop Museum Great Lawn on Saturday night. Among the beer innovators taking part is Nick Wong, co-founder of Beer Lab, who joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about adding island flavors to the art of beer making and challenges for the local manufacturing industry.
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested

Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
HONOLULU, HI
Washington Examiner

Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go – Ahi & Vegetable

For Aloha Foodie Friday, we’re checking out a wonderful food spot in Kalihi that’s been serving the freshest seafood and bentos for over 15 years. That’s right, it’s Ahi & Vegetable. For more information, including their hours and menu, visit the Ahi & Vegetable website. Joining...
newsfromthestates.com

Miske Trial Postponed As Prosecutors Present New Details Of Alleged Conflicts Involving Lead Attorneys

Federal prosecutors say Michael Miske used Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control as the headquarters for his criminal enterprise. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2020) The trial of alleged racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr. and six remaining co-defendants has been delayed again, as newly released details have given fresh impetus to efforts by prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s lead co-counsel, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Missing Oahu Woman Found Dead

WAIKELE, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that the body of missing woman, Johnalynn Ilae, was found in the Waikele area. Homicide detectives are on the scene at a Lumiauau Street townhouse complex, .3 miles from where the woman's car was found on Friday.
HONOLULU, HI

