Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
papreplive.com
Boys basketball: PAC divisional powers find new ways to keep their place
With the Pioneer Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament right around the corner, the two PAC juggernauts of recent years are primed to once again compete for the banner. Methacton and Pope John Paul II have enjoyed a wealth of riches the past several years in PAC play, and once again...
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Kwaidah, Sun Valley showing growth with win over Upper Merion
ASTON – A year ago, Chris Kwaidah was one of Delco’s most prolific 3-point shooters as a junior at Sun Valley. A year older and stronger, Kwaidah’s shooting touch remains. But the skillet surrounding his long-range ability is so much more complete. So in games like Saturday’s 66-59 win over Upper Merion, you might have expected the back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to stem the tide of a Vikings’ rally – one a catch-and-shoot on the wing; one an in-your-face transition triple.
papreplive.com
Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Haverford remains undefeated with win over Conestoga
Haverford added another win to the total Saturday, in sight of the regular-season finished line. Caroline Dotsey scored 16 points as the Fords moved to 19-0 with a 36-33 win over Conestoga and earned the 300th career win for head coach Lauren Pellicane. It’s the second narrow win for the...
papreplive.com
Becahi edges Malvern Prep in tense, bonus-less battle of titans
BETHLEHEM >> With no more than bragging rights at stake, a raucous crowd and two proud programs found little success containing their emotions in the dark, moody edges of the Bethlehem Catholic gym. In the middle of the mat, under the spotlight, an exhibition of competition was on full display...
papreplive.com
Photo gallery: Malvern Prep v. Bethlehem Catholic
papreplive.com
Villa Maria Academy swimmers, divers sparkle in victory against VJM
Malvern >> The Villa Maria Academy swimming and diving team (4-2 overall, 3-1 AACA) displayed its depth of talent — particularly in diving — during its 104-75 win against Villa Joseph Marie Saturday at Malvern Prep. Leading the way for the Hurricanes was sophomore Keriann Collison, who won...
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report
Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Casino Is Planning To Build A Hotel In Bensalem
Parx Casino has plans to keep expanding. The Bensalem casino is planning to build a 15-story hotel on casino grounds. Parx Casino just opened a mini-casino in Shippensburg on Jan. 26. Parx Casino’s plan to build hotel. PlayPennsylvania first reported in January 2021 that Parx sent an internal email...
Instagram picture of teen flashing a gun in Bethlehem high school leads to arrest
A Bethlehem teen has been arrested after posting a photo on Instagram flashing what appeared to be a gun while at a Bethlehem area high school basketball game, authorities said. The “gun” at the Freedom High School game turned out to be a pellet/BB gun that “gives every appearance of...
North Penn School District Uses App to Assure Parents Their Kid’s School Bus Commutes Are Safe and Uneventful
North Penn School District is using an app called Here Comes the Bus to assure parents of their kids daily safe commute to/from school. Jaccii Farris onboarded the story for WFMZ 69 News.
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best local eateries.
Daily Local News
Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show
WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
This Bucks County Middle School Will Be Reopening After a $54 Million Renovation, Expansion Project
The reopened school will be a welcome addition to the school district's locations. After a healthy amount of funds went into a renovation project, a middle school in Bucks County is scheduled to reopen very soon. Benjamin Franklin Middle School, a part of the Bristol Township School District, has announced...
2-vehicle crash closed I-78 West near Lehigh County border (UPDATE)
A Monday morning crash closed Interstate 78 West for more than an hour near the border between Lehigh and Berks counties. The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 8:22 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 43 in Berks County, in a construction zone after the Route 100 interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
