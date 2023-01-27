Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Coast Journal
Heroes of the Redwoods, Part 2
Last week, I discussed how the Save the Redwoods League (SRL), founded in 1918, was instrumental in the creation of Humboldt Redwoods State Park, in effect protecting the trees forever. The outcome was never certain until the league persuaded "Junior," John D. Rockefeller's only son, to write them checks totaling $2 million (about $40 million in today's money). However, other organizations were hugely influential in the preservation fight, in particular the Humboldt County Women's Save-the-Redwoods League (HCWSRL).
North Coast Journal
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 1
Dirtwire is one of those crossover acts that mixes acoustic and folk instruments and traditions with electronica that were very popular here and abroad among the festival crowds during the last decade. Tonight at 9 p.m. you can revel in that scene at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, where joined by openers Bloomurica, the DW will be playing the kind of jams that will have you dancing with an organic-smelling hottie will with a mononym taken from nature, party drugs, or both. Fair warning, this gig will likely sell out, because, despite the precipitous fall in marijuana prices, there are still somehow a lot of those people floating around, and they like to get down. ($25).
North Coast Journal
What's Good: Dipping and Frying
If you came to El Chipotle (850 Crescent Way, Arcata) in the mood for a torta, the prize specimen isn't listed with the others served on bolillo rolls. Flip to the house specialties page of the menu to find the showstopper pambazo. Chef and co-owner Oscar Anguiano's Mexico City iteration is a traditional soft, white pambazo roll dipped in savory guajillo chile sauce before it's pressed on the grill for a little crustiness, filled with a fistful of smoky, shredded chicken tinga and lettuce. The queso fresco is a nice balance to the tart tomatillo in the salsa verde.
North Coast Journal
Supervisor Bohn Apologizes for Misogynistic Comment at Fundraiser
Humboldt County First District Supervisor Rex Bohn opened this morning’s board meeting with a vague apology for a misogynistic comment he made as an auctioneer at a recent fundraising event. While it was never recounted in detail at the board meeting, Bohn’s comment came at the Eureka Chamber of...
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Still Working to Implement Organic Waste System
Humboldt Waste Management Authority, Recology Humboldt and local jurisdictions are working on building the infrastructure needed to collect organic waste from residents' curbside bins. Still, it will likely be a couple of years before the county as a whole is in full compliance with Senate Bill 1383, the state's landmark organic waste bill.
North Coast Journal
Mad River Hospital CEO: Deadline for Upgrades Fails to Recognize Rural Realities
The issue of seismic safety at hospitals is of utmost importance to the future of patients who live in remote areas in California. As the CEO of a rural hospital, I know California's rural hospitals would love to build new hospitals if they could. The problem is that the seismic...
North Coast Journal
Double Dipping at El Chipotle
If you came to El Chipotle (850 Crescent Way, Arcata) in the mood for a torta, the prize specimen isn’t listed with the others served on bolillo rolls. Flip to the house specialties page of the menu to find the showstopper pambazo. Chef and co-owner Oscar Anguiano’s Mexico City...
North Coast Journal
Quakes Damage Hits $32M, Disaster Loan Center Moves to Rio Dell, Contractors Wanted for State Earthquake Retrofitting Program
To state the obvious, living in Humboldt County means living in earthquake country. That’s the reason why local homeowners, especially those with a house built before 1940, may be eligible to apply for a state program called Earthquake Brace + Bolt, which aims to help offset the cost of retrofitting homes vulnerable to falling off their foundations by providing $3,000 grants.
North Coast Journal
Public Health Reports Two New COVID Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, a resident in their 50s and another over the age of 80, since its last report Jan. 25. One new hospitalization was also reported and, according to a state database, six people are currently hospitalized...
Comments / 2