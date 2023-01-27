Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in review: Your Sunday digest of the news
Have a problem seeing newsletter images? Let us know the details. And you can read this newsletter on the web instead. Baby, it’s cold outside. The National Weather Service has a Hazardous Weather Outlook in effect for the area, with more flurries and temperatures expected to keep dropping, down to a dangerous 2 degrees by Tuesday. Still, these tourists from Thailand were thrilled at the snow and even enjoyed a frozen treat from Frio Gelato (though they’re eating it outside at photographer Richard Cahan’s request!).
evanstonroundtable.com
Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling
The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston graffiti demands ‘Justice for Tyre’
New graffiti messages observed Sunday in Evanston, largely on and around CTA and Metra viaducts, urged “Justice for Tyre,” a reference to Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died Jan. 10, three days after being severely beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. Video of the police assault on...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This cluster of geese on their descent into the pond at the Northwestern University lakefill makes the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts look like an airport tower. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: NU, do not ignore stadium’s human environmental impact
The Central Street Master Plan and its implementing ordinance were designed to keep the neighborhood welcoming, walkable, and liveable. The American Planning Association honored this in naming Central Street one of the “Great Places in America,” that combines “an edgy urban vibe with a small-town pace and sensibility.” Such an asset generates value for all of Evanston.
evanstonroundtable.com
As redistricting looms, city hopes to keep 3 nonwhite-majority wards
With the city up for redistricting this year, some ward lines are set to be redrawn and the boundaries of the underpopulated Fifth Ward will have to change. That discussion was the focus of a joint Fifth Ward and Redistricting Committee meeting Thursday, Jan. 26. “I’m viewing this a lot...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Building bridges at the 43rd annual Evanston Township High School Geometry Bridge Contest. Freshman Kayla Strickland (center) won with the strongest bridge. Tora Gylling (left) and Emilie Viola were runners-up. Students were given poster board, 30 straws and used straight pins to construct their mini bridges. Weights were placed atop the bridges to test structural strength. Kayla built a truss bridge, arched for extra strength. It held 4.5 kilograms (almost 10 pounds). She won the math department’s contest naturally; both her parents have engineering degrees. She hopes to be an architect. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Rev. Michael Nabors: Responding to the unacceptable murder of Tyre Nichols
Editor’s note: On Friday Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart posted a letter reacting to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers. Below is the Rev. Michael C. R. Nabors response. Both have agreed to hold a town hall meeting to discuss the issues of police violence and community trust in the near future at a date yet to be determined.
evanstonroundtable.com
Foster Senior Club members share their stories, jot them down for history
On a recent wintry evening, 30 members of the Foster Senior Club gathered at The Barn Steakhouse to retell stories of their personal history in the city. Amy Morton, the owner of the Barn Steakhouse, sponsored the event. First Repair, founded by Robin Rue Simmons, organized the Jan. 24 dinner.
evanstonroundtable.com
Walker third graders step up community and unity at Sneaker Ball
Walker Elementary School teacher Jenna Arceneaux transformed her third-grade classroom into an enchanting venue for the school’s first-ever Sneaker Ball on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The third-grade team at Walker held the event to celebrate the end of their fairytale unit. Arceneaux’s magic touch turned the entrance to her...
evanstonroundtable.com
Downtown Evanston hosts fifth annual Hygge Fest featuring creative workshops, cozy items and festive events
Downtown Evanston is hosting the fifth annual Hygge Fest throughout the month of February. Pronounced “hyoo-gah,” this Danish expression is an attitude towards life that emphasizes finding joy in everyday moments and celebrates coziness, warmth, family and mindfulness, especially during the winter months. Throughout February, local businesses and...
evanstonroundtable.com
Porchlight Music Theatre’s New Faces Sing Broadway 1951
Look out, Audra McDonald. There are ten new actor-singers nipping at your dainty heels. Monday night’s concert at SPACE (1245 Chicago Ave.) featured Porchlight Music Theatre’s New Faces Sing Broadway 1951 which showcased ten outstanding up and coming performers in Chicagoland musical theater. This was the first time back at SPACE since 2020 and the eighth New Faces production overall.
