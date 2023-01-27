ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Firefighters called to blaze at heritage-listed London church

By Benjamin Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLQjW_0kSto6Rp00

Dozens of firefighters were battling a blaze at a heritage-listed church in north-west London early on Friday morning.

Some 80 firefighters have been sent to St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The whole of the two-storey building is alight, with residents asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke being produced.

The LFB said it is using three ladders, including the tallest in Europe at 64 metres, as towers to distribute water evenly.

The National Churches Trust lists St Mark’s as a grade II Victorian church, containing “stunning” mosaics by the Salviati family as well as highly decorative marble flooring in the chancel.

The Anglican church is located near Abbey Road Studios and Lord’s Cricket Ground, and has links to author Lewis Carroll and Queen Victoria’s son Prince Leopold.

The trust describes it as an “architectural and historical treasure”, which finished construction between 1846 and 1847 in the Gothic style to the design of architect Thomas Cundy Junior.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Man Dies After Being Crushed by Pop-Up Urinal in London's Theatre District: Reports

The victim was stuck for more than two hours beneath one of the hydraulic urinals that are stored underground during the day but rise to street level for public use at night Officials say a man in London has died after he was crushed beneath a pop-up public urinal, per multiple reports. The victim, who has not been identified, was working on the device in Cambridge Circus on Friday when the accident occurred, according to the BBC and The Guardian.  A London fire brigade spokesperson said the victim was...
The Independent

Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze

Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured...
The Independent

Community ‘devastated’ after fire destroys listed church

The destruction by fire of a Grade II* listed church in north-west London has “devastated” the community, a local councillor has said.Speaking outside St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, Amanda Langford told the PA news agency the church was a “focal point” for people and had been a source of support during the pandemic.She said: “St Mark’s church was 175 years old and contained so much history. It is a focal point for our ward.“The church was a huge support to our community during the pandemic and has continued to be ever since. This is such a...
BBC

St John's Wood: Firefighters tackle blaze at St Mark's church

Firefighters responded to a large blaze at a church in north-west London. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 80 firefighters were sent to St Mark's church on Hamilton Terrace in St John's Wood after a call at 23:19 GMT on Thursday. Videos on social media showed the entire two-storey building...
BBC

St John's Wood: Fire brigade says cause of church fire undetermined

The cause of a fire that destroyed a Grade II*-listed church is 'undetermined', London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said. Eighty firefighters tackled the blaze at St Mark's church in St John's Wood on 27 January. The blaze ripped through the two-storey building and the roof of the Victorian church caved...
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
New York Post

UK beautician, 21, may never walk again after freak fall from resort balcony in Thailand

A 21-year-old British beautician suffered devastating injuries when she fell from a resort balcony during a vacation in Thailand – and has been told she may never walk again. Maddi Neale-Shankster, of Coventry, suffered spinal fractures when she took the tumble on the party island of Ko Pha-Ngan during her three-week dream trip, Metro reported. The striking blonde reportedly needs drains to remove blood and fluid from her chest before surgeons will try and repair the damage from the tragic fall. “The prognosis isn’t good as she has fractures to her spine and there’s a chance she may never walk again. It’s devastating,”...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
The Independent

Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home

A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy