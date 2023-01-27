Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
Hundreds of City Workers Essential to Maintaining Basic Services Plan to Strike This Week
A city that has struggled with unsightliness in recent years is on the brink of a new setback: The workers who maintain trash cans and pick up syringes are preparing to strike this week, saying conditions are too dangerous and their pay hasn’t kept up with inflation. They are...
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
40,000 Gallons of Vomit-Inducing Sewage and Water Overflow Into Portland Church Parking Lot
After 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot in Portland, Oregon, officials had their hands full. According to local reports, the stomach-churning event occurred on Monday, Jan. 23rd, near the city’s intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. Later, the city officials released a...
West Linn mayor talks police reform, possible Interstate 205 tolling
West Linn's Rory Bialostosky made history as the youngest-ever mayor in one of Oregon's most affluent cities -- hoping to restore trust in its police department and mitigate fallout from proposed tolling in the city.
Portland weather Sunday remains cold; counties operate warming shelters
Cold temperatures continue in the Portland area Sunday, when high temperatures will reach 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunshine and gusts up to 30 mph are also expected during the day Sunday. At night, temperatures will drop into the 20s, prompting local officials to declare a state of emergency and open warming shelters in Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties.
Missing man from Oregon City adult care facility found safe
OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Officers are asking for help finding a 24-year-old man who has mental health conditions that walked away from his adult care home in Oregon City on Monday afternoon. Ivan Pense-Wollam was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. He is described as about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 140...
Washington, Multnomah Counties open emergency shelters ahead of cold weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington County opened two severe weather shelters Saturday afternoon. The two shelters, one located in Hillsboro and the other in Beaverton, will remain open for 24 hours throughout the severe cold forecasted. The Salvation Army Building – 1440 SE 21st Avenue, Hillsboro. Beaverton Community Center...
Legacy Mount Hood to close birthing center
Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center announced it will close its birthing center in East Multnomah County, meaning local parents will now have to travel into Portland to welcome a baby into the world.
Which Portland neighborhoods recorded the most shootings in 2022? Find your address
The outer eastside neighborhoods of Hazelwood and Powellhurst-Gilbert led Portland last year with the most shootings on their blocks. But Old Town in the city’s core recorded a higher rate of gunfire based on population, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
MultCo, WashCo open severe weather shelters for arctic blast
As an arctic blast hit the region Saturday night, Multnomah and Washington County opened severe weather shelters.
Convicted Portland murderer faces jail time for California crimes
Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz is facing a potential six-month jail term for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision for the infamous 1990 murder of Tim Moreau.
Main Street and Heights Projects present positives and challenges for businesses
Recent decisions by city authorities point the way they envision Vancouver moving as an economy – but they may not all sit well with some seeking to do business here. Fresh from the widely praised waterfront, the city plans upgrades in a district dubbed The Heights, and in the downtown Main Street area, hoping to stimulate more economic activity.
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration ahead of potential city worker strike
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration Thursday in response to more than 600 city employees planning to go on strike in February.
Body of capsized boater, 65, found in North Fork Lewis River
The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered Monday after a small boat capsized on the North Fork Lewis River Sunday afternoon.
‘It’s not safe’: NE Portland neighbors fed up with homeless, blame BottleDrop center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Hazelwood Neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a BottleDrop center is attracting even more campers. The complaints are coming from people who live on Northeast 120th Ave. It’s a quaint one-block street that most of the neighbors KOIN 6 News spoke […]
Share the Love: 175 Glass Hearts Hidden at Tualatin Parks
A program launched by Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department two years ago continues to Share the Love this February. The Share the Love program invites park visitors to search for 175 hand blown glass hearts in Tualatin during the month of February. Here are the details about the 2023 event.
