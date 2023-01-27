ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday remains cold; counties operate warming shelters

Cold temperatures continue in the Portland area Sunday, when high temperatures will reach 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunshine and gusts up to 30 mph are also expected during the day Sunday. At night, temperatures will drop into the 20s, prompting local officials to declare a state of emergency and open warming shelters in Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing man from Oregon City adult care facility found safe

OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Officers are asking for help finding a 24-year-old man who has mental health conditions that walked away from his adult care home in Oregon City on Monday afternoon. Ivan Pense-Wollam was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. He is described as about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 140...
OREGON CITY, OR
Vancouver Business Journal

Main Street and Heights Projects present positives and challenges for businesses

Recent decisions by city authorities point the way they envision Vancouver moving as an economy – but they may not all sit well with some seeking to do business here. Fresh from the widely praised waterfront, the city plans upgrades in a district dubbed The Heights, and in the downtown Main Street area, hoping to stimulate more economic activity.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Share the Love: 175 Glass Hearts Hidden at Tualatin Parks

A program launched by Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department two years ago continues to Share the Love this February. The Share the Love program invites park visitors to search for 175 hand blown glass hearts in Tualatin during the month of February. Here are the details about the 2023 event.
TUALATIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy