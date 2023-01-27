JSO: Missing man found safe in wooded area near house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11:39 a.m.- JSO reported that Maldonado was found safe in a wooded area near his house and has been reunited with his family.

UPDATE 9:53 a.m. on 1/27/23- JSO told Action News Jax that the search for Maldonado continued through the night without success. JSO is asking the community to thoroughly check their properties and to include locations such as sheds, around shrubs and under vehicles, as well as review their surveillance video for any sightings.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 75-year-old Mario Maldonado on the City’s Southside.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He was last seen around 6:45 p.m. by family at his home near Emerson Street and Interstate 95.

Maldonado is reported to have been diagnosed with dementia so his safety is of concern.

He is described as 5-feet-8, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with denim jeans.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you have seen Maldonado or have information which could lead to his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.