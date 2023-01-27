ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Missing man found safe in wooded area near house

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBOxv_0kStnxjw00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11:39 a.m.- JSO reported that Maldonado was found safe in a wooded area near his house and has been reunited with his family.

UPDATE 9:53 a.m. on 1/27/23- JSO told Action News Jax that the search for Maldonado continued through the night without success. JSO is asking the community to thoroughly check their properties and to include locations such as sheds, around shrubs and under vehicles, as well as review their surveillance video for any sightings.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 75-year-old Mario Maldonado on the City’s Southside.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He was last seen around 6:45 p.m. by family at his home near Emerson Street and Interstate 95.

Maldonado is reported to have been diagnosed with dementia so his safety is of concern.

He is described as 5-feet-8, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with denim jeans.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you have seen Maldonado or have information which could lead to his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Missing Clay County man with dementia found safe after search

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that James “Jimmy” Edwards has been located safely. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help locating 72-year-old James “Jimmy” Edwards, who has early-onset dementia. Jimmy is...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash on I-295 North turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is stating that a crash on I-295 North near Heckscher Drive has turned deadly. FHP reports that a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive when for reasons still unknown, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Injuries confirmed in Otterwood Court fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fire to a residence in Otterwood court early Sunday morning. JFRD has been able to confirm injuries and that 2 people were taken to a local hospital. The Red Cross was called for 4 people originally. At this time however, the names and severity have not been released.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO appoints new undersheriff, other leadership roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a new undersheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Shawn Coarsey, who currently serves as Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, will be appointed to undersheriff. The change is as a result from the planned retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos, says JSO. Undersheriff...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Wienermobile to stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Jacksonville this weekend. Relish the opportunity, by heading to the Jacksonville Humane Society on Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or you can “Ketchup” with the hotdoggers on Saturday at the Family Farm...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy