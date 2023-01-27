ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County

BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
bcccurrent.com

After Current Story, Atlantic Highlands’ Jane Doe Is Identified; Many Still Seek Closure. Can You Help?

“How can you stop mourning the missing?” — Florence Engel Randall. About 600,000 people go missing in the U.S. every year. If these people are not found within the first 24 hours, the probability of being found decreases 50 percent. Once a week passes, that number turns into less than 10 percent. After a month, it becomes less than 5 percent and after two months, the probability of being found alive is less than 3 percent.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
tapinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
HOLMDEL, NJ
BreakingAC

Ocean City fire displaces 23 people

Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore

LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ

