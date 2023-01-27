Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell Mill
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years Strong
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady Chebli
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
VA Clinic Likely To Be Named After Toms River Hero
TOMS RIVER – How does the Leonard G. “Bud” Lomell Outpatient Clinic sound? Local officials feel that it’s a pretty good bet that the new facility being built will be named after the World War II hero from Toms River. The official address is 1051 Hooper...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Dates For Ocean County’s Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Announced For 2023
The Ocean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection program is scheduled to kick off its collection dates for 2023 on March 26 in Lakewood. Sponsored by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program is available to Ocean County residents through the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management.
Bloody Mary bar and a fish market make Sheelen’s Crossing a Fanwood, NJ attraction
Don't you love to find a great spot for food and friends? We found a great one on Sunday. Sheelen's Crossing is an Irish Pub and restaurant in Fanwood, Union County, NJ. One side of the place is the Irish pub and on Sundays they have a Bloody Mary Bar complete with shrimp and bacon for you to build your own. It's awesome.
32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County
BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
bcccurrent.com
After Current Story, Atlantic Highlands’ Jane Doe Is Identified; Many Still Seek Closure. Can You Help?
“How can you stop mourning the missing?” — Florence Engel Randall. About 600,000 people go missing in the U.S. every year. If these people are not found within the first 24 hours, the probability of being found decreases 50 percent. Once a week passes, that number turns into less than 10 percent. After a month, it becomes less than 5 percent and after two months, the probability of being found alive is less than 3 percent.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: Authorities remove numerous animals reportedly being illegally held at a local home [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating after dozens of animals – said to be rabbits – were reportedly found at a home in Toms River. Police, the fire department and Berkley Hazmat Team are on scene. A TLS reporter on scene saw Hazmat team members dress up and walk to a...
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
News 12
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced in a statement on Monday. The skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt who was 31 years...
Manalapan, NJ drug dealer looking at lengthy sentence after major cocaine bust
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
tapinto.net
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
Ocean City fire displaces 23 people
Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore
LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
