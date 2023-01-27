Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Post Register
Construction to tear down Fire Station 5 in Downtown Boise will begin soon
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday morning, firefighters ran their final call from the current Fire Station 5 on 16th Street and are already transitioning to temporary locations, according to a recent news release. According to the City of Boise, Station 5, built in 1951, is the city’s oldest...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
LEAP Housing, a Boise-based nonprofit, is focusing on affordable housing problem in Ada County
In general, Boise’s housing market is not providing rental units for those who make less than 80% of the area median income or single-family housing for those who make less than 100% of the area median income, according to a graphic shown during this week’s Boise City Council meeting.
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise
This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
KTVB
Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
A man died after being hit by car in downtown Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are currently investigating a death that occurred between a pedestrian struck by a car in downtown Boise on Jan. 23. According to the news release, a driver of a pickup truck was turning left from 11th Street onto State Street, when they hit a man walking northbound in the crosswalk on 11th Street crossing State Street.
Bundle Up Boise, February is Predicted to Be Colder and Wetter Than Usual
If you are getting tired of winter and are ready for some warmer weather, sorry this is some bad news for you. A cold snap hit the Treasure Valley and while temps will start going up a little later in the week, meteorologists are predicting a colder February than usual and more snow/cold rain fall in February than usual too.
The Marshall Plan: Payette family aims to make the perfect church pew
The Marshall Company in Payette has been making church furniture, specifically pews for hundreds of churches across the west.
Post Register
Nampa Fire taking longer to respond to emergency calls
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Compared to three years ago, it now takes Nampa Fire almost a minute longer for a unit to show up to an emergency. That could be the difference between life and death. As more people make their way to the Treasure Valley, Nampa Fire said...
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Idaho8.com
BLM increases fees at Cove Recreation Site for maintenance and improvements
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved a revised business plan for its Cove Recreation Site, located approximately 35 miles south of Boise, that includes raised fees for day-use and overnight camping to help cover increased operational, maintenance and upgrade costs. Day-use fees were...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise
It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho House OKs sales tax holdback for sanctuary cities
House Republicans signed off on a bill Monday to withhold sales tax revenues from cities and counties that refuse to enforce or investigate felony crimes in Idaho. The genesis of the bill from Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) focused solely on the state’s abortion ban, though he eventually introduced a new version that applied to all felonies.
KIVI-TV
The Idaho School Board Association responds to Labrador regarding controversial proposed policy
BOISE, Idaho — On January 25, State Attorney General Raul Labrador sent a letter to the Idaho State School Board regarding policy 3281 addressing the topic of student gender identity at Caldwell High School. The Caldwell School District says the policy, if passed, aims to create a safe learning...
Inquiries into the City of Boise heat up, documents related to former police chief may be sealed
BOISE, Idaho — Journalists and the public have been seeking more answers as to what happened in the months before Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked the former chief of police, Ryan Lee, to resign. Because two lawsuits were filed against the city relating to Lee, documents highlighting more details...
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Post Register
Meridian man wanted for warrants totaling over $500k
MERIDIAN, idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying 29-year-old Christian Derek Arellano of Meridian (Nampa prior to Meridian). Arellano has active warrants for his arrest totaling over $500,000. He also has additional pending warrants in a neighboring jurisdiction. The Nampa Police Department has information that Arellano might be moving to Utah.
Post Register
BPD stops a burglary in progress
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
Comments / 0