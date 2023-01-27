ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Construction to tear down Fire Station 5 in Downtown Boise will begin soon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday morning, firefighters ran their final call from the current Fire Station 5 on 16th Street and are already transitioning to temporary locations, according to a recent news release. According to the City of Boise, Station 5, built in 1951, is the city’s oldest...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

A man died after being hit by car in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are currently investigating a death that occurred between a pedestrian struck by a car in downtown Boise on Jan. 23. According to the news release, a driver of a pickup truck was turning left from 11th Street onto State Street, when they hit a man walking northbound in the crosswalk on 11th Street crossing State Street.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa Fire taking longer to respond to emergency calls

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Compared to three years ago, it now takes Nampa Fire almost a minute longer for a unit to show up to an emergency. That could be the difference between life and death. As more people make their way to the Treasure Valley, Nampa Fire said...
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho8.com

BLM increases fees at Cove Recreation Site for maintenance and improvements

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved a revised business plan for its Cove Recreation Site, located approximately 35 miles south of Boise, that includes raised fees for day-use and overnight camping to help cover increased operational, maintenance and upgrade costs. Day-use fees were...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho House OKs sales tax holdback for sanctuary cities

House Republicans signed off on a bill Monday to withhold sales tax revenues from cities and counties that refuse to enforce or investigate felony crimes in Idaho. The genesis of the bill from Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) focused solely on the state’s abortion ban, though he eventually introduced a new version that applied to all felonies.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog

Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian man wanted for warrants totaling over $500k

MERIDIAN, idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying 29-year-old Christian Derek Arellano of Meridian (Nampa prior to Meridian). Arellano has active warrants for his arrest totaling over $500,000. He also has additional pending warrants in a neighboring jurisdiction. The Nampa Police Department has information that Arellano might be moving to Utah.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

BPD stops a burglary in progress

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
BOISE, ID

