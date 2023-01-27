ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Foster Senior Club members share their stories, jot them down for history

On a recent wintry evening, 30 members of the Foster Senior Club gathered at The Barn Steakhouse to retell stories of their personal history in the city. Amy Morton, the owner of the Barn Steakhouse, sponsored the event. First Repair, founded by Robin Rue Simmons, organized the Jan. 24 dinner.
EVANSTON, IL
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

This cluster of geese on their descent into the pond at the Northwestern University lakefill makes the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts look like an airport tower. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling

The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
OAK PARK, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Letter to the editor: NU, do not ignore stadium’s human environmental impact

The Central Street Master Plan and its implementing ordinance were designed to keep the neighborhood welcoming, walkable, and liveable. The American Planning Association honored this in naming Central Street one of the “Great Places in America,” that combines “an edgy urban vibe with a small-town pace and sensibility.” Such an asset generates value for all of Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston graffiti demands ‘Justice for Tyre’

New graffiti messages observed Sunday in Evanston, largely on and around CTA and Metra viaducts, urged “Justice for Tyre,” a reference to Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died Jan. 10, three days after being severely beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. Video of the police assault on...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Walker third graders step up community and unity at Sneaker Ball

Walker Elementary School teacher Jenna Arceneaux transformed her third-grade classroom into an enchanting venue for the school’s first-ever Sneaker Ball on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The third-grade team at Walker held the event to celebrate the end of their fairytale unit. Arceneaux’s magic touch turned the entrance to her...
EVANSTON, IL
tourcounsel.com

North Riverside Park Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

North Riverside Park Mall is a family shopping center where you can go shopping and visit many stores, share in restaurants, locate the best deals, and the variety of items and stores are impressive. Without a doubt, one of the best outlets you should visit in the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting inside hallway at East Chicago apartment leaves 3 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a shooting inside an apartment hallway in East Chicago Saturday morning. Police said around 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Atlas Apartment Building, located at 4425 Indianapolis Blvd, in reference to a shooting.Upon arrival, officers located a male outside in the rear of the location with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon entering the location, two females were also found shot – one was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the leg. Two of the victims were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and the 3rd victim to Community Hospital in Munster. All three have non-life-threatening injuries.The ages of the victims are unknown. Police say it was an isolated incident between two feuding neighbors who live in the building and there is no threat to the public. Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 219-391-8318 or send an anonymous tip to 219-391-8500. 
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WGN TV

Suburban woman accused of robbing man on North Side

CHICAGO — A suburban woman has been charged after allegedly robbing a man on the North Side. Just before 12:20 a.m., authorities responded to the 2300 block of West School Street. Moments earlier, police allege Kiarra Tyler, 24, of Crest Hill, robbed a 25-year-old man in the 2300 block...
CREST HILL, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case

CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL

