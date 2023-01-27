Read full article on original website

The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
evanstonroundtable.com
Foster Senior Club members share their stories, jot them down for history
On a recent wintry evening, 30 members of the Foster Senior Club gathered at The Barn Steakhouse to retell stories of their personal history in the city. Amy Morton, the owner of the Barn Steakhouse, sponsored the event. First Repair, founded by Robin Rue Simmons, organized the Jan. 24 dinner.
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This cluster of geese on their descent into the pond at the Northwestern University lakefill makes the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts look like an airport tower. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
evanstonroundtable.com
Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling
The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
oakpark.com
Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: NU, do not ignore stadium’s human environmental impact
The Central Street Master Plan and its implementing ordinance were designed to keep the neighborhood welcoming, walkable, and liveable. The American Planning Association honored this in naming Central Street one of the “Great Places in America,” that combines “an edgy urban vibe with a small-town pace and sensibility.” Such an asset generates value for all of Evanston.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston graffiti demands ‘Justice for Tyre’
New graffiti messages observed Sunday in Evanston, largely on and around CTA and Metra viaducts, urged “Justice for Tyre,” a reference to Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died Jan. 10, three days after being severely beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. Video of the police assault on...
CPD warn residents after numerous car thefts on West Side
Chicago police issued an alert to residents, noting that over a dozen cars had been stolen in the past three weeks from the West Side. In a three week period in January, 6 different cars were stolen from the West Side, 12 cars stolen in Austin.
Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
evanstonroundtable.com
Walker third graders step up community and unity at Sneaker Ball
Walker Elementary School teacher Jenna Arceneaux transformed her third-grade classroom into an enchanting venue for the school’s first-ever Sneaker Ball on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The third-grade team at Walker held the event to celebrate the end of their fairytale unit. Arceneaux’s magic touch turned the entrance to her...
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
CPD: Armed group commits 13 robberies in 2 hours across 4 South Side neighborhoods
CHICAGO — An armed group of people committed 13 robberies in two hours from Kenwood to Bridgeport, according to the Chicago Police Department. The incidents happened in the Bridgeport, Bronzeville, Kenwood and Oakland neighborhoods, and each time — according to police — the offenders drove up in a vehicle and stopped in the street near […]
tourcounsel.com
North Riverside Park Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
North Riverside Park Mall is a family shopping center where you can go shopping and visit many stores, share in restaurants, locate the best deals, and the variety of items and stores are impressive. Without a doubt, one of the best outlets you should visit in the city of Chicago.
Shooting inside hallway at East Chicago apartment leaves 3 wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a shooting inside an apartment hallway in East Chicago Saturday morning. Police said around 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Atlas Apartment Building, located at 4425 Indianapolis Blvd, in reference to a shooting.Upon arrival, officers located a male outside in the rear of the location with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon entering the location, two females were also found shot – one was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the leg. Two of the victims were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and the 3rd victim to Community Hospital in Munster. All three have non-life-threatening injuries.The ages of the victims are unknown. Police say it was an isolated incident between two feuding neighbors who live in the building and there is no threat to the public. Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 219-391-8318 or send an anonymous tip to 219-391-8500.
Suburban woman accused of robbing man on North Side
CHICAGO — A suburban woman has been charged after allegedly robbing a man on the North Side. Just before 12:20 a.m., authorities responded to the 2300 block of West School Street. Moments earlier, police allege Kiarra Tyler, 24, of Crest Hill, robbed a 25-year-old man in the 2300 block...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case
CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago area women killed in mass shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - Two women from the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting at a multimillion dollar home in a fancy neighborhood in Los Angeles, police said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified them as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago and Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, A woman from Arizona, Destiny Sims, 26, was also killed.
