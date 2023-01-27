CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a shooting inside an apartment hallway in East Chicago Saturday morning. Police said around 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Atlas Apartment Building, located at 4425 Indianapolis Blvd, in reference to a shooting.Upon arrival, officers located a male outside in the rear of the location with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon entering the location, two females were also found shot – one was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the leg. Two of the victims were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and the 3rd victim to Community Hospital in Munster. All three have non-life-threatening injuries.The ages of the victims are unknown. Police say it was an isolated incident between two feuding neighbors who live in the building and there is no threat to the public. Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 219-391-8318 or send an anonymous tip to 219-391-8500.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO