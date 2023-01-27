ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Thunder’s Next Slate of Games Present Chance to Go on Win Streak

Oklahoma City continues to hover around the .500 mark on the season. Their upcoming stretch gives them a chance to get hot and possibly raise their record above the .500 mark. The Thunder’s next four games include two games against both the Rockets and Warriors. The games will both be split between home and away.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Thunder Fall Short in Comeback Against Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Golden State Warriors 128-120 at the Paycom Center on Monday night, falling to 24-26 on the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC on offense, pitching in 31 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three blocks. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry tallied 34 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Hendon Hooker Progressing Quickly With ACL Rehab

While other prospects are hoping to make headlines with their on-field performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl, quarterback Hendon Hooker has already done that off the field. Hooker was one of the top signal callers this past season but tore his ACL against South Carolina, ending his season and pre-draft process. He accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl but won't be able to do any on-field work for teams.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

