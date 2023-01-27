While other prospects are hoping to make headlines with their on-field performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl, quarterback Hendon Hooker has already done that off the field. Hooker was one of the top signal callers this past season but tore his ACL against South Carolina, ending his season and pre-draft process. He accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl but won't be able to do any on-field work for teams.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO