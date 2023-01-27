Read full article on original website
Related
kdal610.com
8 Thoughts: Big Steps Forward
St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson knew what he was up against, taking his team to Duluth. “I wish we could have played them four times in the first half of the year, because I know it’s a team that’s just going to be a heck of a lot better down the stretch,” said Larson. “I’ve watched them on tape quite a bit, their last few games, and to be honest, I’m seeing a team that’s dominating long stretches of games, especially with the offensive zone time they create and the intensity that they’re playing with.
kdal610.com
Twin Ports Shipping Below Average In 2022
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Despite having its biggest January since 2010, total maritime tonnage for the Port of Duluth-Superior finished the 2022 navigation season down 7.6 percent compared to 2021 and down 7 percent against the five-season average. Some 30.4 million short tons of cargo transited the port this...
kdal610.com
Three Escape Lincoln Park House Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a Sunday morning house fire in the 3200 block of Restormal Street in Lincoln Park. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the 2nd story and attic of the building. The three residents of the home and three...
kdal610.com
Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
Comments / 0