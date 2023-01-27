Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
State Route 168 E Closed – Jan 30, 2023 9:00 AM – UPDATE 4:15 PM
BIG PINE – Caltrans has closed State Route 168 E from Death Valley Road, approximately 2.5 miles east of the town of Big Pine, to the junction of State Route 266 in Oasis due to a big rig that got stuck near The Narrows. The closure began late last night. Due to the remote nature of the incident, there is no timeline for when the route will reopen.
sierrawave.net
Caltrans Reports US 395 Closed from Junction 182 in Mono County
1/29/23 @ 19:38 HRS. US 395 IN MONO CO. CLOSED FROM JCT.182 PM 76.3 – JCT. 167 PM 58.3 DUE TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS.
sierrawave.net
High School Ski and Snowboard Teams Compete at Mammoth Mountain
The Mammoth Huskies, Bishop Broncos and Rim of the World Lachlans ski and snowboard teams competed Thursday and Friday last week in the first of two CNISSF South 2 Qualifiers here at Mammoth Mountain. The action packed two days of racing kicked off the 83rd season of CIF racing that began on McGee Mountain by Mammoth Mountain’s founder, Dave McCoy.
Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
sierrawave.net
Bishop Bronco Boys Varsity Basketball Team Defeats Rosamond to Tie for First Place in High Desert League
The Bishop Broncos Boys Varsity played a crucial home game against Rosamond on Friday night at the Barlow Lane Gym. Rosamond came in undefeated in league play and with a chance to basically close out a league championship. This was a must win for the Broncos and they played like it. They jumped out to a 9 point lead after the first quarter. It was a hard fought battle all game long with the Broncos pulling away on the second half building their lead to as much as 19. They ended the game winning by 13 points. Leading the way for the Broncos was Cain Omohundro with 18 points 6 rebounds and 3 assist, Wokoba Spoonhunter with 12 points 5 rebounds 2 assists, Chris Charley Jr with 11 points 4 rebounds 4 assists, Ty Arcularius with 9 points 9 rebounds 1 assist, Evan Fuller with 4 points 5 rebounds 1 assist, and Reese Dondero with 6 points 2 rebounds and 1 assist.
sierrawave.net
Bishop Bronco JV Basketball Team Scores Victory Over Rosamond 26 to 24
The Bishop Bronco JV basketball used a hot start and jumped out on Rosamond 10-0 closing out the first quarter 10-1. That’s when Bishop went cold shooting, scoring just 2 points in the 2nd quarter and 15 total in the second half. It was enough however to earn the victory 26-24.
Comments / 0