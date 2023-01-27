The Bishop Broncos Boys Varsity played a crucial home game against Rosamond on Friday night at the Barlow Lane Gym. Rosamond came in undefeated in league play and with a chance to basically close out a league championship. This was a must win for the Broncos and they played like it. They jumped out to a 9 point lead after the first quarter. It was a hard fought battle all game long with the Broncos pulling away on the second half building their lead to as much as 19. They ended the game winning by 13 points. Leading the way for the Broncos was Cain Omohundro with 18 points 6 rebounds and 3 assist, Wokoba Spoonhunter with 12 points 5 rebounds 2 assists, Chris Charley Jr with 11 points 4 rebounds 4 assists, Ty Arcularius with 9 points 9 rebounds 1 assist, Evan Fuller with 4 points 5 rebounds 1 assist, and Reese Dondero with 6 points 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

BISHOP, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO