As League play has progressed, both Lone Pine Varsity teams remain undefeated in league. On Friday, Lone Pine hosted Trona, with the Lady Eagles defeating them 50-15. Trona was a very physical team, but that didn’t deter the Lady Eagles. Betzy Alvarado lead the Eagles with 18 pts, 4 rebounds, 8 steals, and 2 assists. America Varas ended the game with 10 pts, 3 rebounds, 4 steals. Mia Quezada had 10 pts, 5 rebounds, 3 steals. Topanga Gordon earned 8 pts, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals. Charley McDivitt had 2 pts, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, with Itzel Lopez making a 2 pt basket. The Lady Eagles are now 4-0 in League. On 1/20/22 The Lady Eagles defeated Immanual Christian 42-10, with Alvarado leading the Eagles with 12 pts, and Lily James Following with 10 pts.

LONE PINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO