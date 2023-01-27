Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Lone Pine Eagles Basketball Teams Remain Undefeated
As League play has progressed, both Lone Pine Varsity teams remain undefeated in league. On Friday, Lone Pine hosted Trona, with the Lady Eagles defeating them 50-15. Trona was a very physical team, but that didn’t deter the Lady Eagles. Betzy Alvarado lead the Eagles with 18 pts, 4 rebounds, 8 steals, and 2 assists. America Varas ended the game with 10 pts, 3 rebounds, 4 steals. Mia Quezada had 10 pts, 5 rebounds, 3 steals. Topanga Gordon earned 8 pts, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals. Charley McDivitt had 2 pts, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, with Itzel Lopez making a 2 pt basket. The Lady Eagles are now 4-0 in League. On 1/20/22 The Lady Eagles defeated Immanual Christian 42-10, with Alvarado leading the Eagles with 12 pts, and Lily James Following with 10 pts.
Comments / 0