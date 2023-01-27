ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

Inside The Golden Nugget Lake Charles Villa And Loft [VIDEO]

Regarding casino hotel accommodations in SWLA, the Golden Nugget Resort in Lake Charles is among the best. Their rooms are nice, even the basic Queen doubles and King's. Like most resorts, the Nugget has a few living spaces that are very impressive! A couple of weeks ago, I posted a tour of the casino's Presidential Suite on the penthouse level. If you thought that was nice, you must see the villas and lofts!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Ragley area recovering from devastating tornado damage

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Residents are still picking up the pieces after last week’s severe weather destroyed several homes in Beauregard Parish. In seconds, a tornado hit Ragley homes with a force so strong it sucked one woman into a home and threw her into a refrigerator. “It threw...
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 29, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 29, 2023. Jorie Shalie Grubham, 39, Vinton: Domestic abuse. Davon Anthony Patterson, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unlawful use of I.D. to gain access to a gaming institution; resisting an officer by refusal to ID. Tyson Kemone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sheron Lewis found guilty of killing wife, shooting daughter

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After 35 minutes of deliberation, a Calcasieu Parish jury found Sheron Lewis guilty as charged for killing his wife and trying to murder her daughter. Lewis is convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In closing...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee relieved Lewis convicted as charged

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It took a jury only 35 minutes to come back with a verdict against Sheron Lewis, who was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder of his wife, attempted first-degree murder of her daughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Family members...
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Children’s Theatre launches 2023 season with ‘101 Dalmatians’ at Westlake High

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Children’s Theatre Company is launching its 2023 season with Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” at Westlake High Theatre. Directed by Kenny Onxley, performances will be held at 1000 Garden Drive at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets are $15 per person for general seating and may be purchased HERE.
WESTLAKE, LA
kadn.com

2 girls face terror charges after bomb threats targeting Jennings High School

News release from Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office... On January 25, 2023, Sheriff’s office responded to a threatening call made to the school. The school reported receiving the call at around 10:54AM. The school began lock down protocols by administrators and school resource deputies. During the lockdown period deputies and school staff conducted a sweep of the school and found nothing. During the lockdown period the school received two more threatening calls. Additional deputies and investigators were at the school gathering information on the calls. The phone number was identified, and investigators were able to locate two suspects.
KPLC TV

Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
DERIDDER, LA

