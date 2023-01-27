Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inside The Golden Nugget Lake Charles Villa And Loft [VIDEO]
Regarding casino hotel accommodations in SWLA, the Golden Nugget Resort in Lake Charles is among the best. Their rooms are nice, even the basic Queen doubles and King's. Like most resorts, the Nugget has a few living spaces that are very impressive! A couple of weeks ago, I posted a tour of the casino's Presidential Suite on the penthouse level. If you thought that was nice, you must see the villas and lofts!
fox13memphis.com
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
KPLC TV
Ragley area recovering from devastating tornado damage
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Residents are still picking up the pieces after last week’s severe weather destroyed several homes in Beauregard Parish. In seconds, a tornado hit Ragley homes with a force so strong it sucked one woman into a home and threw her into a refrigerator. “It threw...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 29, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 29, 2023. Jorie Shalie Grubham, 39, Vinton: Domestic abuse. Davon Anthony Patterson, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unlawful use of I.D. to gain access to a gaming institution; resisting an officer by refusal to ID. Tyson Kemone...
KPLC TV
$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
Family, friends honor lives of young couple who were murdered in 2021 with Saturday balloon release
ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends gathered in Orange Saturday to mourn the loss and honor the lives of a young couple who were taken far too soon. Aaliyah Gradnigo and her boyfriend Thalamus Livings were shot to death in January 2021 at a home in Orange. Gradnigo was 18 when she died and Livings was 23.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman said she woke up this morning to find all four of her tires missing from her car. Katrina Hodges’ daughter woke her up, and she saw her vehicle held up by bricks outside her home in the Fox Run neighborhood.
KPLC TV
Car dredged from Contraband Bayou nearly 2 years after woman followed GPS into water
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division pulled a vehicle from Contraband Bayou Friday morning after it was submerged for nearly two years. During the May 2021 flood, many cars ended up underwater. One delivery driver was following her GPS when it led her...
KPLC TV
Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee: ‘Leave, don’t think twice about it. Abuse in a relationship...is not okay’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If domestic violence continues in a home, sometimes it escalates to murder. That’s what officials say happened in the case of Sheron Lewis, convicted of first-degree-murder and attempted first-degree murder. The shooting survivor and prosecutor have direct advice for those living in unsafe situations.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
KPLC TV
Sheron Lewis found guilty of killing wife, shooting daughter
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After 35 minutes of deliberation, a Calcasieu Parish jury found Sheron Lewis guilty as charged for killing his wife and trying to murder her daughter. Lewis is convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In closing...
KPLC TV
Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee relieved Lewis convicted as charged
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It took a jury only 35 minutes to come back with a verdict against Sheron Lewis, who was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder of his wife, attempted first-degree murder of her daughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Family members...
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
KPLC TV
Children’s Theatre launches 2023 season with ‘101 Dalmatians’ at Westlake High
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Children’s Theatre Company is launching its 2023 season with Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” at Westlake High Theatre. Directed by Kenny Onxley, performances will be held at 1000 Garden Drive at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets are $15 per person for general seating and may be purchased HERE.
kadn.com
2 girls face terror charges after bomb threats targeting Jennings High School
News release from Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office... On January 25, 2023, Sheriff’s office responded to a threatening call made to the school. The school reported receiving the call at around 10:54AM. The school began lock down protocols by administrators and school resource deputies. During the lockdown period deputies and school staff conducted a sweep of the school and found nothing. During the lockdown period the school received two more threatening calls. Additional deputies and investigators were at the school gathering information on the calls. The phone number was identified, and investigators were able to locate two suspects.
KPLC TV
Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 23 – January 27
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 23 – January 27. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 27, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
KPLC TV
Niblett’s Bluff homeowner warned by husband moments before disaster
Niblett’s Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The community of Niblett’s Bluff in Calcasieu Parish was hit hard by the storms Tuesday evening. “We have goats, my son shows 4H. Their barn was disintegrated, the fence knocked down, some of them were bleeding,” homeowner Mandy Hubert said. Hubert was...
Comments / 0