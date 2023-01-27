ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan County, TX

UPDATE: 4th student charged in Eula HS sexual assault case

By Shelly Womack
 4 days ago

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – 18-year-old Randall James Rose has been certified as an adult in relation to a sexual assault case at Eula High School two years ago.

Courtesy of Callahan County

In September of 2021, multiple students were under investigation for a sexual assault reported at Eula High School. The incident occurred on September 19 during an athletic period in a locker room. According to the investigator, five students were accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student in a ‘possible hazing incident.’

In November of 2021, three students were charged with 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Assault and two students, who were juveniles at the time, were expected to face charges as well. The students charged were Jonathan Romer (17 at the time), Evan Crosby and Paxton Rock (both 18 at the time). All three were released from the Callahan County Jail after posting bond.

On January 26, 2023, the 42nd District Court in Callahan County charged Rose in relation to the incident. He will be tried as an adult and is the fourth student to be charged in this case.

