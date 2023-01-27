ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tri-City Herald

All Lakers Expert Predictions Ahead Of Monday’s Nets Matchup

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing at least their best two players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis (and possibly another nominal starter in Lonnie Walker IV, though he is probable to play) against the Brooklyn Nets, who will conversely be without their best player, Kevin Durant, plus one of his best backups in T.J. Warren.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Matisse Thybulle Praises Consistently Dominant Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid put on one of his most impressive performances of the 2022-2023 season this past weekend. With the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic becoming his primary opponent as the Sixers faced the Denver Nuggets, it seemed Embiid had a little extra juice from start to finish. When asked whether he...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed

In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Status vs Chicago Bulls Revealed

If there are two players in the NBA who will always have an uncertain playing status, it's Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Fortunately for the LA Clippers, it looks like both of their superstars are playing against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Orlando Magic Stun Sixers in South Philly With Comeback Win

Coming off of a comeback victory against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Monday night to host the Orlando Magic for the first time this year. Earlier in the season, the Sixers paid a visit to Orlando to face the Magic in back-to-back...
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

How Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie Made Most of Playing ‘Luka Role’

Spencer Dinwiddie has filled the "Luka role" for the Dallas Mavericks as Doncic recovers from a sprained ankle. About three minutes into Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns, the three-time All-NBA First-Team guard went down with his injury. With Christian Wood also sidelined, Dinwiddie became the top option, finishing with 36 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor, gearing up for the first of two-straight matchups against the Orlando Magic at home on Monday night. Coming off of a successful two-game slate last week, the Sixers will look to keep the ball rolling. Last Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season. Going into the game, the Sixers were on a five-game win streak, which they formed on the road out West.
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

Thunder’s Next Slate of Games Present Chance to Go on Win Streak

Oklahoma City continues to hover around the .500 mark on the season. Their upcoming stretch gives them a chance to get hot and possibly raise their record above the .500 mark. The Thunder’s next four games include two games against both the Rockets and Warriors. The games will both be split between home and away.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Official NFL Salary Cap Gives Bears Even More to Spend

The Bears have a little more salary cap space Monday after the NFL announced the actual cap will be higher than many projections. The salary cap is actually $224.8 million, which is up by $16.6 million from last year and this only makes sense because the cap was held down in 2021 by the COVID adjustment.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Fall Short in Comeback Against Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Golden State Warriors 128-120 at the Paycom Center on Monday night, falling to 24-26 on the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC on offense, pitching in 31 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three blocks. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry tallied 34 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Reunion With Rui Hachimura

With the addition of power forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers' roster, LA reserve guard Russell Westbrook has now been surrounded with three former Washington Wizards teammates, with Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. all former comrades during Brodie's lone year in D.C. When asked by reporters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Houston Legend Warren Moon ‘Proud’ of Super Bowl QBs Mahomes and Hurts

With the conference championship round of the NFL playoffs officially in the books, we have the two teams who will meet on Feb. 12 for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The Kansas City Chiefs, with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who had little trouble taking care of the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-7 blowout win.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Could Mavs Pursue Trade For Jazz Guard Collin Sexton?

The Utah Jazz should be one of the key sellers that NBA teams are monitoring ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. One team that could benefit from making an upgrade is the Dallas Mavericks. Is there room for both teams to benefit from making a deal together? If so, one name worth considering is Collin Sexton.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

