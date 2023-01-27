Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
There was 100 people at the party and nobody saw anything or just won't say anything. Someone knows something! If you want justice talk to them. Police aren't mind readers.
Steven Gerritzen
3d ago
hey Wilson how about demanding answers from the people who were there and witnessed what happened.
YAHOO!
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WCJB
Community members remember a former Putnam County sheriff’s deputy
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Community members, friends, and family remembered a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy. On Saturday, the community gathered to remember the life of former deputy Erick Kuleski. He was raised in Crescent City and was proud of his community. Not only did he serve the community as...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
WCJB
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
Florida Man Sentenced To Death In Barbaric Beating And Stabbing Of 2 Brothers
A Florida man convicted of brutally beating two brothers to death with a hammer and slitting their throats with a fillet knife, been sentenced to death by lethal injection. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson, convicted murderer of
Independent Florida Alligator
Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate
After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
WCJB
Man who threatened neighbors arrested following high speed car chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fred Awbrey lives in NE Gainesville, across the street from James Davis, who was arrested Sunday after leading police on a high speed car chase. Awbrey said he had never met Davis before last Friday, when he had an interesting encounter with him. “My visiting nurse...
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
Citrus County Chronicle
County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens
Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
nwestiowa.com
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
News4Jax.com
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home
Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Sheriffs Chitwood & Staly Comment on Tyre Nichols Killing
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly weighed in the aftermath of the footage of Tyre Nichols' killing being made public. Nichols was killed at age 29 earlier this month during a traffic stop conducted by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols was the latest incident of...
alachuachronicle.com
ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
WCJB
11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 29th marks 11 years since a deadly pileup in Alachua County that killed 11 people. On this day in 2012, a mix of fog and smoke from a nearby brush fire caused a pile-up on the stretch of I-75 in Payne’s Prairie. More than...
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
