Body Language Expert Analyzes Alex Murdaugh’s 911 Call

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If someone is comfortable sharing with you intimate details of another person’s life without their consent, they’ll likely share yours as well at some point without your consent. Let people earn the privilege to hear your innermost struggles. When someone shares intimate details about another person's life that was shared in private, I usually wonder what their motive is, why they feel comfortable doing it without their permission and what they hope sharing that information would do.

12 DAYS AGO