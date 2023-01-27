Body Language Expert Analyzes Alex Murdaugh’s 911 Call

Related
She hang up the phone then call other family members to disclose information shared. Lessons learned about consent
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If someone is comfortable sharing with you intimate details of another person’s life without their consent, they’ll likely share yours as well at some point without your consent. Let people earn the privilege to hear your innermost struggles. When someone shares intimate details about another person's life that was shared in private, I usually wonder what their motive is, why they feel comfortable doing it without their permission and what they hope sharing that information would do.
Jury Views Alex Murdaugh Interrogation Video
VIDEO: In day 2 of the trial of Alex Murdaugh, Colleton County Detective Laura Rutland introduced the defendant’s police interrogation video. (1/27/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
I’m a psychologist — there are 8 body language hacks for total control over others
A psychologist and life coach on TikTok has revealed eight body language hacks that could help you take control of any situation you’re in. Francesca Tighinean — who graduated from the University of London with a Bachelor’s in psychology — shares psychological and life coaching insights on her TikTok account @francescapsychology, where she has 1.2 million followers and 19.8 million likes. Tighinean shared two separate videos — with 1.15 million views and 160,700 likes combined — revealing eight body language tricks to control any situation. Her first tip was standing in a “dominance display” to show you are “ready and alert” and “have...
Murdaugh Family Murders: Expert Breaks Down Blood Spatter Evidence
VIDEO: Forensic criminologist breaks down differing expert opinions on whether blood stains on Alex Murdaugh’s t-shirt are back spatter from a gunshot. (1/23/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Court TV
Atlanta, GA
121
Followers
75
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
Devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.http://www.courttv.com
Comments / 0