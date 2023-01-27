Read full article on original website
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Is Built Around Bojan Bogdanovic
The Detroit Pistons will likely move on from Bojan Bogdanovic ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He’s 33. They’re a bad team. It doesn’t take too much to put two and two together. The best thing you can do in any economy is corner the market. If...
Fans React To Luka Doncic Needing To Score 53 Points For Mavericks To Beat The Pistons: "Mark Cuban, Please Do Something."
Luka Doncic had to drop an efficient 53 points on 24 shots to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
Detroit News
Pistons can't execute down the stretch in 117-114 loss to lowly Rockets
Detroit - The Pistons haven’t had many victories that would be considered easy. There was an opportunity for them to have one on Saturday, but instead Detroit relinquished an early 14-point lead to a lowly Houston Rockets team. With two teams at the bottom of the league’s standings, the...
Detroit Pistons crumble in 117-114 loss to NBA-worst Houston Rockets: Game thread recap
Detroit Pistons (13-37) vs. Houston Rockets (11-38) When: 7 p.m. Saturday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Detroit News
Curtis: Joel Embiid's snub as starter shows NBA All-Star selection process still needs work
Detroit — The NBA’s annual All-Star Game is one of the most exciting events of the season. It’s a showcase of the most popular players in the league with a mixture of those who’ve performed at a pristine level through the first half of the season.
Detroit News
Red Wings at the All-Star break: Improvement is there, as are plenty of questions
Detroit — Coach Derek Lalonde is back in Florida chauffeuring his kids to hockey practices. Dylan Larkin is set to go the All-Star Game later this week. And a vast majority of Red Wings have flown to warmer climates. Half of the NHL continues to play, while the other...
Detroit News
Senior Bowl preview: Top-round talents at Lions’ positions of need
It’s uncommon to see truly elite prospects at the Senior Bowl, which is why the Detroit Lions were probably stoked to see two premier players at their biggest positions of need — Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon — initially committed to the roster.
