Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Pistons can't execute down the stretch in 117-114 loss to lowly Rockets

Detroit - The Pistons haven’t had many victories that would be considered easy. There was an opportunity for them to have one on Saturday, but instead Detroit relinquished an early 14-point lead to a lowly Houston Rockets team. With two teams at the bottom of the league’s standings, the...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Achiuwa leads Raptors to 123-105 win over Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in place of the injured OG Anunoby to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 19 against...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Lakers Injury Report: Ailments To Both Sides Mounting Ahead Of Nets Game

Your Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off against the Brooklyn Nets in a bit of an early game tonight (by West Coast standards, anyway) at Barclays Center, which will tip off at 4:30 p.m. PT. Lakers All-Stars LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (recovery from right...
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed two straight games due to a left groin strain. However, he's back in the mix Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending LeVert back to the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit News

Senior Bowl preview: Top-round talents at Lions’ positions of need

It’s uncommon to see truly elite prospects at the Senior Bowl, which is why the Detroit Lions were probably stoked to see two premier players at their biggest positions of need — Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon — initially committed to the roster.
DETROIT, MI

