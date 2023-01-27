ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Assistant coach Thomas Kelly talks about return to MSU

By Ian Kress, Audrey Dahlgren, Skyler Ashley
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU basketball assistant coach Thomas Kelly has rejoined the Spartans after serving as an assistant coach with Western Michigan for four seasons.

Kelly has a long history with head coach Tom Izzo, as he was a player on Izzo’s first Final Four team back in 1999.

His coaching career began in 2015, when he joined Izzo’s staff as a graduate manager and was responsible for breaking down film and assisting with player development.

Now, after four seasons with Western Michigan, he’s back with MSU.

Kelly sat down with the Coaches Show to discuss his return and talk about how the season’s going so far.

“It’s been going great. It’s pretty much all I can ask for – the energy; the excitement of everything. It feels good to be back,” Kelly said.

He also spoke about his time with Broncos, how his parents helped raise him as an athlete and how hard work and dedication helped further his career in basketball.

You can watch the full interview with the video player above.

